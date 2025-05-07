What JK Rowling said about Paapa Essiedu's role as Snape in Harry Potter series

JK Rowling has revealed her stance on HBO casting Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter series. The British actor became a subject of discussion online after the news about his new role broke. More recently, he made headlines for signing an open letter condemning the UK Supreme Court's ruling that trans women are not legally women. In response to his pro-trans move, the 59-year-old took to X to reveal if she would fire him from the show based on her famed book series. JK Rowling reveals if she would fire Paapa Essiedu from the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series

“I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did. I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine,” Rowling wrote on X, as she shared an article about Essiedu being one of the 1,500 stars to sign the petition.

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise, Bella Ramsey, Nicola Coughlan, Emma D'Arcy, Aimee Lou Wood, and Joe Alwyn were also among the hundreds of stars who signed the document titled, “An Open Letter to Film and Television Industry Professionals and Cultural Bodies.”

“We the undersigned film and television professionals stand in solidarity with the trans, non-binary, and intersex communities who have been impacted by the Supreme Court ruling on April 17th. We wish to add our voices to the 2000+ signatories of the Open Letter from UK Writers to the Trans Community published last week, and call upon members of our industry and cultural bodies to join us,” the letter reads.