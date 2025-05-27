Who is Arabella Stanton? Young actor to play Hermione Granger for Harry Potter TV series

While the news has only just broken, the West End-famed Arabella Stanton will be donning Hermione Granger as the magic of Harry Potter is officially returning to our screens. Arabella Stanton cast as Hermione in HBO's Harry Potter TV adaptation (Aidan Monaghan/HBO via AP)(AP)

Stanton, who will portray Hermione in HBO’s Harry Potter television adaptation, captivated West End audiences as the title character in Matilda: The Musical from 2023 to 2024.

Over 30,000 young actors auditioned for the roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron after HBO opened casting calls last fall.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer/director Mark Mylod.

Joining Stanton in the lead trio are Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, known for his upcoming role in the Sky comedy Grow, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there,” Mylod added.