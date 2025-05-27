Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Arabella Stanton? Young actor to play Hermione Granger for Harry Potter TV series

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 27, 2025 11:20 PM IST

The HBO Harry Potter series will star Arabella Stanton as Hermione, with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry and Alastair Stout as Ron.

While the news has only just broken, the West End-famed Arabella Stanton will be donning Hermione Granger as the magic of Harry Potter is officially returning to our screens.

Arabella Stanton cast as Hermione in HBO's Harry Potter TV adaptation (Aidan Monaghan/HBO via AP)(AP)
Arabella Stanton cast as Hermione in HBO's Harry Potter TV adaptation (Aidan Monaghan/HBO via AP)(AP)

Stanton, who will portray Hermione in HBO’s Harry Potter television adaptation, captivated West End audiences as the title character in Matilda: The Musical from 2023 to 2024.

Over 30,000 young actors auditioned for the roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron after HBO opened casting calls last fall. 

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer/director Mark Mylod.

Joining Stanton in the lead trio are Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, known for his upcoming role in the Sky comedy Grow, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there,” Mylod added.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Who is Arabella Stanton? Young actor to play Hermione Granger for Harry Potter TV series
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On