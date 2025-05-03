Harry Potter TV series is ‘not being secretly infused’ with anti-trans views despite J.K. Rowling's involvement

The highly anticipated Harry Potter series is moving forward without any influence from author J.K. Rowling's controversial statements on transgender issues, according to Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of content at HBO and Max. Speaking on The Town podcast Thursday, Casey addressed concerns around J.K.’s views, which have drawn intense backlash in recent years—even from the film franchise’s leading stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. A stil lfrom the Harry Potter film franchise, which is based on the books written by JK Rowling

“Harry Potter is not being secretly infused with anything. And she's entitled to those views. And I think people are pretty clear that she's entitled to them,” Bloys said during the podcast.

Just weeks ago, JK publicly supported a ruling by the U.K. Supreme Court that excluded transgender women from the legal definition of "woman" under the Equality Act. Her stance sparked renewed criticism, continuing a pattern of public scrutiny tied to her remarks on gender identity.

During a “lightning round” segment on the podcast, Casey was asked directly if JK’s views concerned him. “No,” he replied. “You know, I've said this before, but the decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us. We've been in business for 25 years.”

He also noted the network’s long-running collaboration with the BBC on CB Strike, a detective drama based on JK Rowling’s novels written under a pseudonym. “I think it's pretty clear those are her personal political views. She's entitled to them. And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter,” Bloys added.

Casting details for the series were confirmed in April. John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will take on the role of Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will play Severus Snape, and Nick Frost has been cast as Rubeus Hagrid. Luke Thallon is set to play Quirinus Quirrell, with Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

However, several major roles are still under wraps, including those of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and the dark wizard Lord Voldemort.