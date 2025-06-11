'I hope they are in love': Glen Powell's ex blasts actor over PR-fueled Sydney Sweeney romance rumours

Model Gigi Paris is spilling the tea when it comes to the behind-the-scenes drama between the messy Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney (alleged) romance era. Ex-girlfriend to Glen, Gigi appeared on the June 10 episode of the Too Much podcast, hosted by Emma Klipstein. And she minced NO words when it came to decoding the painful slow-burn of the Anyone But You drama. Glen Powell with Gigi Hadid; Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in a still from Anyone But You (2023)(Photos: X)

For context, while Glen, Sydney and their red hot chemistry were making their way through filming, the former had been seeing Gigi for about 3 years and the latter had been with her fiance, Jonathan Davino, for about 5 years. Well, the chemistry clearly won, because Gigi and Glen broke up and Sydney called off her engagement.

Glen and Sydney's chemistry was melting lens and screens, but Gigi was the one who was feeling the heat — of her then boyfriend's silence. "Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, 'No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn't do that'. That's all that needed to be said. And that wasn't said...Never once", she said.

While the whole thing being a PR shtick would actually be the softer blow to her, Gigi was absolutely astounded at how her relationship was treated in the process. She said, "(The rumors were) serving them for their PR. Later on, it turned out that it was all, I don't know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship. Like, it was just crazy".

She even went so far as to say that if Glen and Sydney actually ended up falling in love, the whole drama would still be worth it. She said, "I honestly hoped that they'd end up together, because I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? I hope they are in love or whatnot".

While that in itself feels like a fat and tough pill to swallow, Gigi's version of the breakup story is a real stinger. Gigi had been on her way to Australia for her own work, though it is also where extensive stretches of Anyone But You was then being filmed. Glen reportedly picked up the phone, essentially asking her to...not come to set...ever.

And that's the phone call that really hammered the reality of the situation in for Gigi. She recalled, "Once I got that phone call, I just knew it was done. I had lost whoever that person was that I loved".

One good thing? Gigi didn't leave herself hanging in the lurch as Glen allegedly had. "I went anyways just to look him in the eye and break up with hm...it was the hardest thing I'd ever had to do". Now while Gigi did try to take some of her power back in the situation, things were pretty weird down-under, given that she had to be in Australia for two weeks. "There was a rule, like, I was not allowed near set. I was not allowed anywhere near production. It was very bizarre", she said.

And we agree?!