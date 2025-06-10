Sydney Sweeney opens up about gaining 30 pounds for Christy Martin biopic: ‘B**bs got bigger and my butt got huge’

American actor Sydney Sweeney opened up about her physical transformation for her upcoming role as boxer Christy Martin in the biopic based on the bocer's life. In an interview with W Magazine, Sydney shared the extent of her transformation, revealing that she gained over 30 pounds to mirror Martin's toned figure. Sydney Sweeney gained 30 pounds for her role in the Christy Martin biopic

"I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training," the 27-year-old actor explained, detailing her rigorous daily routine of weight training and kickboxing. "I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour," she added.

The intense training regimen led to a dramatic change in Sydney's physique. "My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, Oh my god," she said.

Despite the challenges, Sydney felt empowered by her new physique. "But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong," she exclaimed.

Director David Michod praised Sydney's dedication, saying she "trained her butt off to play the part" and was at her happiest when she was in the ring, punching and being punched. David was also stunned by Sydney's rapid transformation back to her pre-biopic physique, just seven weeks after filming concluded.

Sydney's background in sports and outdoor activities helped her prepare for the demands of the role. Her mother encouraged her to explore various interests, and Sweeney developed a passion for activities like skiing, wakeboarding, and kickboxing. "I would have bruises all over me. I loved it! My mom always wanted to make sure that acting wasn’t the only thing in my life," she laughed.