From Straw to Wrath of the Titans: Top 10 movies on Netflix right now

From romantic comedies and thrillers to sci-fi and horror, Netflix is home to a wide collection of movies. The OTT giant has come out with its top 10 most popular titles every week. At present, Straw, a Netflix original movie, is dominating the charts along with other famous titles like The Bee Movie and Wrath of the Titans, as reported by Decider. Netflix offers a diverse collection of movies, from psychological dramas, Straw to animated movies like The Bee Movie. (Representative Image: Unsplash )

Fans can look forward to binge-watching these titles over the weekend.

Netflix Top 10 this weekend

1. Straw

The psychological crime drama from Tyler Perry features Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, and Teyana Taylor in the lead. It narrates the journey of a single mother as she struggles with multiple demands, health issues of her daughter, and working two jobs simultaneously.

2. Now You See Me

Originally released in theatres in 2013, the Louis Leterrier directorial features a group of illusionists, who commit robberies during their performances. It stars Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson and Dave Franco in the lead.

3. Bee Movie

The Jerry Seinfeld-starrer animated film came out in 2007 and showcases the civilisation of anthropomorphic bees.

4. M3GAN

Gerard Johnstone's 2022 science fiction horror features an AI doll developing self-awareness and becoming hostile toward her human companion.

5. Nonnas

Stephen Chbosky's biographical comedy-drama is based on the life of Joe Scaravella, owner of Staten Island. It stars Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, and Brenda Vaccaro among others.

6. Wrath of the Titans

The Wrath of the Titans saga talks about the myth of Perseus’ battle against the Titans. Released in 2012, the film sees Sam Worthington and Rosamund Pike in the lead.

7. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

James Wan's 2023 superhero film is a sequel to Aquaman and features Jason Momoa as Aquaman. The superhero has to work with his half-brother, Orm, to stop Black Manta from killing their family members.

8. Now You See Me 2

It sees the Four Horsemen back in action with a new member, former FBI agent Dylan Rhodes, played by Mark Ruffalo.

9. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

This adventure fantasy comedy came out in 2022 and is a sequel to the spin-off film Puss in Boots.

10. The Wild Robot

The Oscar-nominated animated film is about Roz, an intelligent service robot who is stranded on an uninhabited island.

FAQs

1. What are the top 10 current movies on Netflix?

These include Straw, Now You See Me, Bee Movie, M3GAN, Nonnas, Wrath of the Titans, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Now You See Me 2, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and The Wild Robot.

2. What's the #1 movie on Netflix of all time?

The most-watched movie of all time on Netflix is Red Notice.

3. Which movie is worth watching on Netflix?

Netflix has several highly-rated and popular movies in its library.