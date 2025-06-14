Netflix this weekend: 10 best K-dramas for thrillers and rom-coms lovers

From swoon-worthy romantic comedies to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, Netflix has something for every K-drama fan. Whether you are in the mood for a dark, action-packed mystery or a heartwarming love story to enjoy with someone special, the platform’s collection will not disappoint. Kdrama 'It's Okay to not be Okay' on Netflix is a fantastical and thrilling story

Here are 10 of the best Korean dramas on Netflix for fans of thrillers and rom-coms:

1. Crash Landing on You

Hyun Bin plays a North Korean army officer, and Son Ye-jin is a chaebol heiress who crash-lands in his territory. The show blends romance, politics, and culture clashes.

2. Vincenzo

Directed by Kim Hee-won, this one mixes crime, dark comedy and justice r. Song Joong-ki shines as Vincenzo Cassano, a Korean-Italian consigliere who returns to Seoul and ends up fighting a corrupt corporation from inside a run-down building with wild tenants.

3. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

The show stands out for its gorgeous visual style, fairytale symbolism, and how it handles mental health – not in a preachy way, but with empathy and originality. The wardrobe and illustrations? Totally aesthetic.

4. Kingdom

Created by screenwriter Kim Eun-hee and directed by Kim Seong-hun, Kingdom brings fast-moving zombies into palace politics. Set during a mysterious plague outbreak in Joseon times, it is loaded with suspense, smart twists and brutal survival scenes.

5. Hospital Playlist

Directed by Shin Won-ho, this slice-of-life medical drama is less about blood and surgery, and more about people. It follows five long-time friends who are now doctors in the same hospital. Their bond, band sessions, and daily chaos hit that perfect balance of comfort and feels.

6. The Glory

Song Hye-kyo leads as a woman who survives extreme bullying and waits years to get revenge on her abusers. Highlights include powerful performances and morally grey choices that keep you uncomfortable in a good way.

7. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Set in the late ‘90s and early 2000s Korea, it tells the story of Na Hee-do, a passionate fencer and Baek Yi-jin, a young man rebuilding his life after the IMF crisis. Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk play the leads.

8. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Lead actress Park Eun-bin completely owns the role of Woo Young-woo, an autistic genius lawyer entering a high-pressure law firm. Each episode presents a new legal case that subtly connects to Woo’s personal growth.

9. Alchemy of Souls

A fantasy-romance with serious world-building. Set in the fictional land of Daeho, the drama revolves around soul-shifting magic, forbidden love, and ancient energy. Directed by Park Joon-hwa and written by the Hong sisters, it is known for its sword fights and unexpected plot turns.

10. Sweet Home

This horror-thriller follows Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang) and his neighbors in an apartment complex as people around them start turning into monsters based on their inner desires. This one mixes creature horror with survival drama, loneliness and raw human instincts.

FAQs

1. What are the best Korean thrillers to watch on Netflix?

Some of the best Korean thrillers on Netflix include Kingdom, Vincenzo, The Glory, Flower of Evil, Beyond Evil and Sweet Home.

2. What are some must-watch K-Dramas for beginners?

If you are new to K-Dramas, great shows to start with are Crash Landing on You, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Itaewon Class, Our Beloved Summer and Hospital Playlist.

3. Which Korean romantic comedies are available on Netflix?

Netflix has many fun rom-coms like Crash Landing on You, Our Beloved Summer, Business Proposal, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Love to Hate You. These are perfect for light-hearted binge-watching.

4. Are there any K-Dramas with both thriller and romance elements on Netflix?

Yes, K-Dramas like Vincenzo, Flower of Evil, The Glory, A Time Called You and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay mix romance with thriller elements, giving you the best of both genres.

5. Which K-Dramas are trending on Netflix in 2024?

Some K-Dramas trending on Netflix in 2024 include Queen of Tears, The 8 Show, Hierarchy, Parasyte: The Grey and A Killer Paradox. These are fresh, buzzy and getting a lot of love from fans.