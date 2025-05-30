Saiyaara teaser: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda debut in intense love story of passion and heartbreak

The makers of Saiyaara, which marks the debut of Ahaan Panday with Aneet Padda was released on Friday. Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara showcases a glimpse of an intense love story with the onscreen couple going through a roller-coaster of joy, passion, love, sorrow and heartbreak. The teaser of Saiyaara, which marks the debut of Ahaan Panday, was released by Yashraj Films on May 30.

On Friday, Yash Raj Films dropped the teaser of the film on their social media handles, describing the film as, "An intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too". Saiyaara introduces Ahaan Panday as a new hero in the film industry with Aneet Padda, who was last seen in Big Girls Don't Cry, as the female lead.

Fans react

Fans were excited as soon as the teaser of the the film dropped. Actor Tara Sutaria was excited for Ahaan's acting debut as she commented, "AHAANIE! It’s finally happening :) So proud of you. You both are just wonderful in the trailer!!!!". Actor Abhay Varma of Munjya fame came in support of Aneet and commented, “It’s unexplainable how happy i am Aneet (red heart emoji)”.

Another comment read, "@ananyapanday's brother on screen is literally giving goosebumps". A third comment was excited for director Mohit Suri to return as the director as it read, "Mohit Suri is back and how!".

Some fans also compared Saiyaara with Mohit's earlier films like Aashiqui 2 and Malang. One user cheekily commented, "Aashiqui 3 looks very different from what I imagined". Another comment read, "Malang aur aashiqi 2 ko mila ne Mohit Suri ne ek nayi movie banai hai (Mohit Suri has made a new film after mixing Malang and Aashiqui 2).

About Saiyaara

The makers described the title of the film, giving a sneak peek into what could be the plot of the film. They said, Saiyaara means a wandering celestial body, but in poetry it's often used to describe someone dazzling and otherworldly-a wandering star- always guiding, but out of reach. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has been produced by YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhani. Saiyaara is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.