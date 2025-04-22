Reddit wonders if ‘Bollywood is making movies for audience or to launch nepo kids’ as even Ahaan Panday gets aYRF debut

The news of Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin, making his Bollywood debut with YRF-Mohit Suri's upcoming film Saiyaara has discussions around nepotism in the virtual world, with many social media users expressing their disappointment and frustration. Also read: Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin, to make Bollywood debut with YRF-Mohit Suri's Saiyaara Ahaan is the son of Deanne Pandey and Chikki Panday. His sister is Alanna Panday.

Ahaan's debut news ignites nepotism debate

Social media users highlighted ongoing concerns about nepotism and fairness in Bollywood's casting processes.

One wondered, “Another nepo kid?”, with another writing sarcastically, “YRF put a higher bid in recently conducted Nepo Auction beating Dharma in its own game”.

“Another Starkid launched ffs. Bullywood never learnt,” one comment read on a post on Reddit, with another reading, “Yet another nepo launch?”

“Presented By Aditya Chopra, Flopped By Audiences worldwide,” shared one social media user. One comment read, “Another nepo launch vehicle”.

“YRF getting nepos who can't even speak Hindi,” one wondered, with another sharing, “NEPO THIS .. NEPO THAT”.

Some social media users were wondering why they are not launching a new face with no strings attached from the industry. “Just when I thought Bollywood has hit its lowest and there’s only going up from here they be pulling this type of s**t. Bollywood keeps digging the bar lower and lower in ways I can’t imagine. Remember when you had to be an actual good looking dude to be hero now every Tom dick and harry guy will play lead no wonder my female classmates don’t watch Bollywood,” read one comment, with another reading, “Get ready for some Overacting”.

“Man, even ahaan is gonna debut before shanaya,” one joked. Another comment read, "Do you guys even make movies for the audience? Or do you make movies just to launch another star kid????"

More about Ahaan’s debut

On Tuesday, Yash Raj Films made an announcement about its upcoming film, Saiyaara. Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan Panday, will make his Bollywood debut with the film. It will also star Aneet Padda, known for Big Girls Don't Cry and Salaam Venky. The film will be released on July 18 in theatres. Helmed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is being described as an intense love story. In its note, YRF wrote, “Yash Raj Films' romantic film Saiyaara, which introduces Ahaan Panday in the Hindi film industry & also stars Aneet Padda as the female lead, is set to release on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide”.”

The film will be presented by Aditya Chopra. Ahaan is the son of Deanne Pandey and Chikki Panday. His sister is Alanna Panday. Ananya re-posted it on Instagram and said, "Welcome to the movie my brother (red heart, folded hands, nazar and emotional face emojis)”.