Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin, to make Bollywood debut with YRF-Mohit Suri's Saiyaara

Yash Raj Films on Tuesday made an announcement about its upcoming film, Saiyaara. Taking to Instagram, the official account of YRF shared that the film will be its first collaboration with Mohit Suri, who will helm the project. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan smiles as Ahaan Panday, Karan Mehta dance to his song at Alanna's wedding. Watch) Ahaan Panday will be part of Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri.

Ahaan Panday makes Bollywood debut with Aneet Padda

Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan Panday, will make his Bollywood debut with the film. It will also star Aneet Padda, known for Big Girls Don't Cry and Salaam Venky. The film will release on July 18 in theatres. Saiyaara "is an intense love story".

Ahaan, Aneet to star in YRF film

In its note, YRF wrote, “Yash Raj Films' romantic film Saiyaara, which introduces Ahaan Panday in the Hindi film industry & also stars Aneet Padda as the female lead, is set to release on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide.”

Ahaan is the son of Deanne Pandey and Chikki Panday. His sister is Alanna Panday.

About Saiyaara

It also added, "Presented by Aditya Chopra, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara, is an intense love story that brings YRF and Mohit Suri together for the first time!" The caption read, “Theirs is a love story like no other… (musical note, red heart and dizzy emojis).”

Alanna and Ananya reacted to the post.

Alanna, Ananya react to post

Re-sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Alanna wrote, "Waited so long for this day (red heart emoji)." Ananya too re-posted it on Instagram and said, "Welcome to the movie my brother (red heart, folded hands, nazar and emotional face emojis)."

YRF made the announcement just a day after sharing an update on the hard-hitting crime thriller, Mardaani 3. The third instalment of the female-led action franchise is set to hit theatres on February 27, 2026. It also unveiled the first look of Rani Mukerji, who returns to reprise her iconic role as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fierce, fearless, and justice-driven police officer.