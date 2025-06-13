What to watch on streaming? Top movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+

Finding something worth your time on the ever-growing list of streaming platforms can feel like scrolling forever without hitting play. But if you are looking for a fresh lineup of shows and movies to dive into, we have got you covered. From spy thrillers to nature documentaries, here are some top picks across Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+. What to watch on streaming? Top TV shows and movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+

1. FUBAR Season 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action (and comedy) in the second season of FUBAR. He plays Luke Brunner, a retired CIA operative who is pulled back into the spy game. This time, the mission involves stopping a threat to America’s version of the National Grid. Expect explosions, undercover chaos and plenty of one-liners.

2. Ocean with David Attenborough

Where to watch: Disney+

If you’re in the mood for something visually stunning and thought-provoking, Ocean is a solid choice. Narrated by the legendary David Attenborough, this documentary dives deep into the beauty and complexity of Earth’s oceans. It is both a love letter to marine life and a wake-up call about environmental threats.

3. Stick

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Owen Wilson stars in this feel-good comedy as Pryce Cahill, a washed-up pro golfer who finds a new purpose in coaching a teenage golf prodigy. But convincing his old crew, including his former caddy, played by Marc Maron, to come along for the ride is not so easy. Stick blends sports, heart and humor in all the right ways.

4. Deep Cover

Where to watch: Prime Video

This new action-comedy sees Bryce Dallas Howard as an improv coach turned unlikely undercover agent. She ropes in two of her students, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, to help infiltrate London’s criminal underground. It is quirky, clever and surprisingly gripping.

5. Captain America: Brave New World

Where to watch: Disney+

The MCU continues with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fully stepping into the role of Captain America. Brave New World picks up after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and features returning characters like Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez). Expect high-stakes action and new threats.

ALSO READ: Captain America Brave New World review: Red Hulk can't smash away Marvel's dullness; wake me up when this MCU phase ends

Now, all you have to do is grab the remote (or your phone), hit play and relax. Happy streaming!