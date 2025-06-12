Netflix's latest update has fans rethinking their subscriptions: Here’s why

Netflix users have been left confused and frustrated after the streaming service rolled out a major update to its interface. The redesigned app, which began gradually launching worldwide on May 19, introduced noticeable changes to the layout and navigation, catching many subscribers off guard as they logged in this week. Netflix users are frustrated with a major interface update that began rolling out on May 19.(Representative Image: Netflix)

Also Read: Carnival Cruise bans several passengers after onboard brawl: Here's what went down

About Netflix's new update: A new interface

Netflix has been promoting its new design as a path to bring forward “better recommendations and an improved interface that highlights what matters most to you". The streaming service insists that the new interface will result in a “clean and modern” look for viewers, along with personalized suggestions and shortcuts leading to more apt recommendations for subscribers, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

However, a significant number of Netflix’s 300 million subscribers have taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with the new interface, with some even threatening to cancel their subscriptions in protest, as reported by The Mirror. The backlash has sparked the launch of a Change.org petition, where frustrated users are calling on the streaming giant to revert to its previous layout. The petition’s description strongly criticizes the redesign.

The petition read, “The new layout only allows users to see a sparse selection of 3 or 4 titles per screen, compared to the previously user-friendly layout of 20 or more titles. This change not only limits variety and accessibility but also diminishes the ease-of-use Netflix was renowned for."

Eunice Kim, who is the chief product officer of Netflix, explained the redesign in May. She said, “We wanted to create an experience that was more flexible for our broad entertainment offerings, more intuitive and responsive to our members' needs, and capable of elevating the most thrilling moments on Netflix.”

Also Read: No Kings protest locations: Key cities and venues for June 14 protests

Netflix faces backlash after its recent upgrade

A user wrote on X, “The new netflix interface is NOT it. Not everything needs an update...” A second user wrote, “i dont like netflix’s new update.” A third user wrote, “Netflix has destroyed the app. Worst UI redesign ever. Everyone needs to cancel."

Another user wrote in a rant, "New Netflix ui update is fucking terrible, the enshittification of everything continues

Worst part is the my list feature, I can't even look at my list properly, demoted to a horizontal scrolling screen instead of the whole screen

Whose bright idea was this?"

One user wrote, “This new Netflix update is ugly as f***.” A user on Reddit wrote, "My TV updated to it automatically this week after putting off the update for ages, now it's a load of rubbish. Will be cancelling [my] subscription."