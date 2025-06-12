Carnival Cruise bans several passengers after onboard brawl: Here's what went down

As the summer cruise season ramps up, Carnival Cruise Line is reinforcing its commitment to safety and order on board. With a renewed focus on its “zero tolerance” policy for disruptive behavior, the cruise line is now placing a letter in every stateroom outlining its “Have Fun, Be Safe” guidelines, reminding guests of the code of conduct from the moment they board. The renewed safety message was quickly put to the test when a brawl erupted on the Lido deck of a Bahamas cruise, forcing the ship's security team to step in. After a recent brawl on the Carnival Cruise Line, all involved in the incident have been permanently banned from sailing with Carnival.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

How did the brawl break out on the Carnival Cruise?

On Tuesday, June 10, Doug Parker revealed during Cruise News Today how quick thinking of a Royal Caribbean crew member saved the lives of several passengers amid another brawl that broke out. During a weekend sailing from Half Moon Cay aboard the Carnival Sunrise, a violent altercation broke out on the Lido Deck near the aft pizzeria, drawing immediate attention from both passengers and crew.

The incident quickly escalated as multiple guests began throwing fists and launching chairs, creating a dangerous and chaotic scene. Carnival’s security team responded within moments, moving in to de-escalate the situation and restore order.

A potentially dangerous incident was narrowly avoided when a large tempered glass window in the Coastal Kitchen unexpectedly shattered. Thousands of tiny glass shards rained down onto the pool deck below, but thanks to the quick response of a crew member, guests were safely cleared from the area, preventing any serious injuries.

In keeping with the company’s zero tolerance policy for disruptive behavior, Carnival later confirmed that all individuals involved in the fight have been permanently banned from sailing with the cruise line. This comes after the letters were distributed to the crew and passengers as they onboarded the cruise.

The letter emphasized, “Any guest who violates these policies or whose conduct affects the comfort, enjoyment, safety, or well-being of other guests and crew will be fined, disembarked at their own expense, and banned from sailing on Carnival in the future,” as reported by The Street.

Was anyone injured during the brawl?

As reported by Parker, no passengers were injured amid the brawl as a sharp-eyed waiter made a run to warn those below just minutes before the glass shattered into the pool. The waiter, Nitin Kumar, prevented a serious accident, and later, other crew members cordoned off the area, drained the pool, and removed all the glass pieces before the cruise continued from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas.

Parker added that a guest aboard Symphony of the Seas told Cruise News Today that the glass shattered while the ship was maneuvering at Port Canaveral. According to the crew, the break was likely caused by pressure and vibration. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all guests in the area were safely evacuated.