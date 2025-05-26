Glow like K-Drama stars with Amazon's Korean Beauty Week: 10 Korean skincare products from Laneige, Klairs and more

Do you wish to shine like your beloved K-Drama stars? Amazon’s week of Korean Beauty is here, providing you with the best-rated Korean skincare products for up to 45% off! Whether it is the dewy Laneige glow you are after, the pore-perfecting magic of COSRX or the mild Klairs hydrating essence, this beauty event starting May 23, 2025 and concluding May 29, 2025 has something for every skin concern and skin type. It is the best time to take advantage of cult K-beauty essentials ranging from bestselling sleeping masks, toners, to hydrating sunscreens and serums. These skincare brands loved by enthusiasts worldwide have shown their effectiveness along with innovation by using their cutting-edge technology. Take a look at the best K-beauty items to grab from this sale! Enjoy up to 45% off on Korean skincare products during the Amazon Korean Beauty Week.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Korean Beauty Week: Up to 45% off on Korean skincare products

Loading Suggestions...

These soothing and hydrating masks contain hyaluronic acid and Centella Asiatica to help deeply moisturise skin and also reduce redness while fortifying the skin barrier. Ideal for soothing ultra-sensitive skin like a K-drama star, VT COSMETICS Daily Soothing Masks are a necessity and the best Korean skincare product for all the beauties trying to achieve a great glow during Amazon's K-Beauty Week.

Specifications Benefits Soothing Skin type All Item form Facial sheet mask Click Here to Buy VT COSMETICS Daily Soothing Mask 30ea, Facial Sheet Mask Pick and Quick Dispenser Type Refreshing Moisturizing Korean Face Mask

Loading Suggestions...

Get that flawless, camera-ready K-drama skin with TOCOBO’s Cotton Soft Sun Stick. This Korean sunscreen features natural, vegan ingredients that control oil, balance moisture, and protect from UV damage. It's non-sticky, soft-matte finish makes it perfect for on-the-go application. A top pick in Korean skincare products, now at 19% off during Korean Beauty Week.

Specifications Benefits Softening SPF 50 Special feature Water-resistant Click Here to Buy [TOCOBO] COTTON SOFT SUN STICK SPF50+ PA++++ 0.67 oz / 19g | Natural Ingredients, Anti-Sebum, Soft Matt Feeling | EWG Green + PEG Free, Korean Vegan Sun Stick for Face

Loading Suggestions...

Dissolve make-up and impurities without clogging pores using SKIN1004’s Centella-based cleansing oil. Sourced from Madagascar, this non-comedogenic cleanser is gentle on sensitive skin, effectively melts away sebum, and helps you achieve that Korean glass skin glow. It may be one of the best Korean skincare products to kickstart your double cleanse ritual.

ALSO READ: Best SPF 50 sunscreen to slay summer 2025: Top 10 non-sticky picks that protect your skin from UV rays

Specifications Skin type Dry Item form Oil Benefits Dissolves makeup and residues in the skin Click Here to Buy SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil 30ml

Loading Suggestions...

Say goodbye to dark spots and uneven tone with this 5% niacinamide serum, perfect for acne-prone and sensitive skin. The AXIS-Y Glow Serum is packed with squalane and plant-based actives that brighten and hydrate. This bestseller in Korean skincare brands and is one of the best Korean serums in India. So, don’t miss it during the Amazon sale 2025.

Specifications Skin type All Benefits Breakout treatment Item form Serum Click Here to Buy AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum 50ml / 1.69 fl. oz | Brightening Serum | Korean Skincare, Dark Spot Treatment, Hyperpigmentation Treatment (Pack of 1)

Loading Suggestions...

Protect your skin with this cult-favourite Korean sunscreen, which contains rice extract and probiotics. Loved for its lightweight, non-greasy finish, it calms and nourishes even the most sensitive skin. It is a holy grail among Korean skincare products and the best Korean sunscreen for Indian summer, so grab it during the Korean Beauty Week!

Specifications Scent Unscented Skin type All SPF 50 Click Here to Buy Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++ (50ml) | Korean Sunscreen for Face, Lightweight & Hydrating, UV Protection, Suitable for All Skin Types

Loading Suggestions...

Brighten your skin like your favourite K-drama lead with this rice and arbutin serum. Target dark spots and achieve a radiant, even skin tone with this lightweight, fast-absorbing formula. It is a go-to in Korean skin products and the best Korean serum in India for those seeking a natural glow.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's secret to sun-protected skin: Here's why Isdin sunscreen is her favourite + 8 options you can't miss

Specifications Skin type All Benefits Brightening Material feature Cruelty-free Click Here to Buy [Beauty of Joseon] Glow Deep Serum Rice + Arbutin (30ml) – Korean Face Serum for Brightening, Even Skin Tone & Dark Spot Care

Loading Suggestions...

Wake up to soft, kissable lips with Laneige’s cult lip mask. Infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and berry extracts, it hydrates and repairs overnight. This bestselling Korean beauty product is perfect for tackling dry lips and adds a fun, fruity twist to your nighttime routine.

Specifications Item form Balm Flavour Gummy bear Finish type Glossy Click Here to Buy Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Gummy Bear,20G

Loading Suggestions...

Brighten and firm your skin with this vitamin-packed sleeping mask. With niacinamide, adenosine, and vitamin E, it improves texture, boosts radiance, and softens fine lines. It is one of the best Korean moisturisers and a star in the world of Korean face products, which is on sale during the Korean Beauty Week.

Specifications Item form Mask Skin type Dry Special feature Hydrating Click Here to Buy DearKlairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask, Moisturizer, Brightening Effect With Viatmin C, Niacinamide, Adenosine, 90ml

Loading Suggestions...

Detoxify and cleanse your skin with Innisfree’s volcanic clusters. This deep-cleaning foaming cleanser removes blackheads, excess oil, and dead skin cells for a smoother texture. It is a daily essential in Korean skincare products, which is a great start to your glass skin routine.

Specifications Benefits Absorbs excess oil Texture Creamy Skin type Oily, acne-prone, sensitive Click Here to Buy Innisfree Foaming cleanser | Korean Face Wash for Oily/Combination Skin | Pore Cleanser | Acne Prone Skin | Deep Cleansing | For Men and Woman

Loading Suggestions...

Combining toner and moisturiser in one, this product softens, hydrates, and strengthens your skin’s barrier. Powered by amino acids, ceramides, and peptides, it offers intense moisture and resilience. A multitasking must-have in Korean skincare brands, it is perfect for a no-fuss K-drama glow.

Specifications Skin type All Item form Liquid Scent Unscented Click Here to Buy LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides: Soften, Moisturize, and Boosts Skin Barrier

A few more options for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best sunscreen lotion for sensitive skin: 10 options for light, non-greasy and soothing effect

Top 8 retinol serums in India for age-defying and acne-free skin

From rice water toners to cleansing oils: Best Korean skincare products to get that radiant, glass-like skin

Frequently asked questions What makes Korean skincare products different from others? Korean skincare products boost hydration, use natural ingredients, and offer multi-step routines, focusing on long-term skin health. Products are innovative, gentle, and tailored for various skin concerns, promoting radiant, glass-like skin.

Are these Korean skincare products suitable for Indian skin? Yes, most Korean skincare products are gentle and suitable for all skin types, including Indian skin. They address common concerns like pigmentation, acne, and dryness effectively and safely.

Can I layer multiple Korean skincare products together? Absolutely! Korean skincare is designed for layering, starting with the lightest (toner) to the heaviest (cream). This method ensures better absorption and maximises the benefits of each product.

Are these products cruelty-free and vegan? Many popular Korean brands like Dear, Klairs and TOCOBO offer cruelty-free and vegan options. Always check individual product labels on Amazon for certifications and ingredient details.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.