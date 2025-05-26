Glow like K-Drama stars with Amazon's Korean Beauty Week: 10 Korean skincare products from Laneige, Klairs and more

Do you wish to shine like your beloved K-Drama stars? Amazon’s week of Korean Beauty is here, providing you with the best-rated Korean skincare products for up to 45% off! Whether it is the dewy Laneige glow you are after, the pore-perfecting magic of COSRX or the mild Klairs hydrating essence, this beauty event starting May 23, 2025 and concluding May 29, 2025 has something for every skin concern and skin type. It is the best time to take advantage of cult K-beauty essentials ranging from bestselling sleeping masks, toners, to hydrating sunscreens and serums. These skincare brands loved by enthusiasts worldwide have shown their effectiveness along with innovation by using their cutting-edge technology. Take a look at the best K-beauty items to grab from this sale!
Amazon Korean Beauty Week: Up to 45% off on Korean skincare products
These soothing and hydrating masks contain hyaluronic acid and Centella Asiatica to help deeply moisturise skin and also reduce redness while fortifying the skin barrier. Ideal for soothing ultra-sensitive skin like a K-drama star, VT COSMETICS Daily Soothing Masks are a necessity and the best Korean skincare product for all the beauties trying to achieve a great glow during Amazon's K-Beauty Week.
Get that flawless, camera-ready K-drama skin with TOCOBO’s Cotton Soft Sun Stick. This Korean sunscreen features natural, vegan ingredients that control oil, balance moisture, and protect from UV damage. It's non-sticky, soft-matte finish makes it perfect for on-the-go application. A top pick in Korean skincare products, now at 19% off during Korean Beauty Week.
Dissolve make-up and impurities without clogging pores using SKIN1004’s Centella-based cleansing oil. Sourced from Madagascar, this non-comedogenic cleanser is gentle on sensitive skin, effectively melts away sebum, and helps you achieve that Korean glass skin glow. It may be one of the best Korean skincare products to kickstart your double cleanse ritual.
Say goodbye to dark spots and uneven tone with this 5% niacinamide serum, perfect for acne-prone and sensitive skin. The AXIS-Y Glow Serum is packed with squalane and plant-based actives that brighten and hydrate. This bestseller in Korean skincare brands and is one of the best Korean serums in India. So, don’t miss it during the Amazon sale 2025.
Protect your skin with this cult-favourite Korean sunscreen, which contains rice extract and probiotics. Loved for its lightweight, non-greasy finish, it calms and nourishes even the most sensitive skin. It is a holy grail among Korean skincare products and the best Korean sunscreen for Indian summer, so grab it during the Korean Beauty Week!
Brighten your skin like your favourite K-drama lead with this rice and arbutin serum. Target dark spots and achieve a radiant, even skin tone with this lightweight, fast-absorbing formula. It is a go-to in Korean skin products and the best Korean serum in India for those seeking a natural glow.
Wake up to soft, kissable lips with Laneige’s cult lip mask. Infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and berry extracts, it hydrates and repairs overnight. This bestselling Korean beauty product is perfect for tackling dry lips and adds a fun, fruity twist to your nighttime routine.
Brighten and firm your skin with this vitamin-packed sleeping mask. With niacinamide, adenosine, and vitamin E, it improves texture, boosts radiance, and softens fine lines. It is one of the best Korean moisturisers and a star in the world of Korean face products, which is on sale during the Korean Beauty Week.
Detoxify and cleanse your skin with Innisfree’s volcanic clusters. This deep-cleaning foaming cleanser removes blackheads, excess oil, and dead skin cells for a smoother texture. It is a daily essential in Korean skincare products, which is a great start to your glass skin routine.
Combining toner and moisturiser in one, this product softens, hydrates, and strengthens your skin’s barrier. Powered by amino acids, ceramides, and peptides, it offers intense moisture and resilience. A multitasking must-have in Korean skincare brands, it is perfect for a no-fuss K-drama glow.
What makes Korean skincare products different from others?
Korean skincare products boost hydration, use natural ingredients, and offer multi-step routines, focusing on long-term skin health. Products are innovative, gentle, and tailored for various skin concerns, promoting radiant, glass-like skin.
Are these Korean skincare products suitable for Indian skin?
Yes, most Korean skincare products are gentle and suitable for all skin types, including Indian skin. They address common concerns like pigmentation, acne, and dryness effectively and safely.
Can I layer multiple Korean skincare products together?
Absolutely! Korean skincare is designed for layering, starting with the lightest (toner) to the heaviest (cream). This method ensures better absorption and maximises the benefits of each product.
Are these products cruelty-free and vegan?
Many popular Korean brands like Dear, Klairs and TOCOBO offer cruelty-free and vegan options. Always check individual product labels on Amazon for certifications and ingredient details.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.