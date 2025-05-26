Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Glow like K-Drama stars with Amazon's Korean Beauty Week: 10 Korean skincare products from Laneige, Klairs and more

By Tanya Shree
May 26, 2025 05:00 PM IST

From Laneige, COSRX to Klairs, top Korean skincare brands are offering up to 45% off on the must-have products during the Amazon Korean Beauty Week

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

VT COSMETICS Daily Soothing Mask 30ea, Facial Sheet Mask Pick and Quick Dispenser Type Refreshing Moisturizing Korean Face Mask View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

[TOCOBO] COTTON SOFT SUN STICK SPF50+ PA++++ 0.67 oz / 19g | Natural Ingredients, Anti-Sebum, Soft Matt Feeling | EWG Green + PEG Free, Korean Vegan Sun Stick for Face View Details checkDetails

₹1,285

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹594

AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum 50ml / 1.69 fl. oz | Brightening Serum | Korean Skincare, Dark Spot Treatment, Hyperpigmentation Treatment (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,285

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++ (50ml) | Korean Sunscreen for Face, Lightweight & Hydrating, UV Protection, Suitable for All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

[Beauty of Joseon] Glow Deep Serum Rice + Arbutin (30ml) – Korean Face Serum for Brightening, Even Skin Tone & Dark Spot Care View Details checkDetails

₹1,278

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Gummy Bear,20G View Details checkDetails

₹1,150

DearKlairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask, Moisturizer, Brightening Effect With Viatmin C, Niacinamide, Adenosine, 90ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,835

Innisfree Foaming cleanser | Korean Face Wash for Oily/Combination Skin | Pore Cleanser | Acne Prone Skin | Deep Cleansing | For Men and Woman View Details checkDetails

₹640

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides: Soften, Moisturize, and Boosts Skin Barrier View Details checkDetails

₹810

Medicube Collagen Overnight Wrapping Peel Off Facial Mask Pack - Elasticity & Hydration Care, Reduces Sagging & Dullness - Hydrolyzed Collagen For Glowing Skin - Korean Skin Care, 2.53 fl.oz View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream (100ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

numbuzin No.3 Super Glowing Essence Toner (200 ml (Pack of 1)) View Details checkDetails

₹1,440

MIZON SNAIL INTENSIVE GOLD EYE GEL PATCH for Dark Circles, Moisturising Eye Serum Mask, Cooling Hydrogel for Under Eye Bags, Reduces Wrinkle 30 PAIRS (Gold & Snail) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Do you wish to shine like your beloved K-Drama stars? Amazon’s week of Korean Beauty is here, providing you with the best-rated Korean skincare products for up to 45% off! Whether it is the dewy Laneige glow you are after, the pore-perfecting magic of COSRX or the mild Klairs hydrating essence, this beauty event starting May 23, 2025 and concluding May 29, 2025 has something for every skin concern and skin type. It is the best time to take advantage of cult K-beauty essentials ranging from bestselling sleeping masks, toners, to hydrating sunscreens and serums. These skincare brands loved by enthusiasts worldwide have shown their effectiveness along with innovation by using their cutting-edge technology. Take a look at the best K-beauty items to grab from this sale!

Enjoy up to 45% off on Korean skincare products during the Amazon Korean Beauty Week.(Adobe Stock)
Enjoy up to 45% off on Korean skincare products during the Amazon Korean Beauty Week.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Korean Beauty Week: Up to 45% off on Korean skincare products

1.

VT COSMETICS Daily Soothing Mask 30ea, Facial Sheet Mask Pick and Quick Dispenser Type Refreshing Moisturizing Korean Face Mask
These soothing and hydrating masks contain hyaluronic acid and Centella Asiatica to help deeply moisturise skin and also reduce redness while fortifying the skin barrier. Ideal for soothing ultra-sensitive skin like a K-drama star, VT COSMETICS Daily Soothing Masks are a necessity and the best Korean skincare product for all the beauties trying to achieve a great glow during Amazon's K-Beauty Week.

Specifications

Benefits
Soothing
Skin type
All
Item form
Facial sheet mask
VT COSMETICS Daily Soothing Mask 30ea, Facial Sheet Mask Pick and Quick Dispenser Type Refreshing Moisturizing Korean Face Mask

2.

[TOCOBO] COTTON SOFT SUN STICK SPF50+ PA++++ 0.67 oz / 19g | Natural Ingredients, Anti-Sebum, Soft Matt Feeling | EWG Green + PEG Free, Korean Vegan Sun Stick for Face
Get that flawless, camera-ready K-drama skin with TOCOBO’s Cotton Soft Sun Stick. This Korean sunscreen features natural, vegan ingredients that control oil, balance moisture, and protect from UV damage. It's non-sticky, soft-matte finish makes it perfect for on-the-go application. A top pick in Korean skincare products, now at 19% off during Korean Beauty Week.

Specifications

Benefits
Softening
SPF
50
Special feature
Water-resistant
[TOCOBO] COTTON SOFT SUN STICK SPF50+ PA++++ 0.67 oz / 19g | Natural Ingredients, Anti-Sebum, Soft Matt Feeling | EWG Green + PEG Free, Korean Vegan Sun Stick for Face

3.

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil 30ml
Dissolve make-up and impurities without clogging pores using SKIN1004’s Centella-based cleansing oil. Sourced from Madagascar, this non-comedogenic cleanser is gentle on sensitive skin, effectively melts away sebum, and helps you achieve that Korean glass skin glow. It may be one of the best Korean skincare products to kickstart your double cleanse ritual.

ALSO READ: Best SPF 50 sunscreen to slay summer 2025: Top 10 non-sticky picks that protect your skin from UV rays

Specifications

Skin type
Dry
Item form
Oil
Benefits
Dissolves makeup and residues in the skin
SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil 30ml

4.

AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum 50ml / 1.69 fl. oz | Brightening Serum | Korean Skincare, Dark Spot Treatment, Hyperpigmentation Treatment (Pack of 1)
Say goodbye to dark spots and uneven tone with this 5% niacinamide serum, perfect for acne-prone and sensitive skin. The AXIS-Y Glow Serum is packed with squalane and plant-based actives that brighten and hydrate. This bestseller in Korean skincare brands and is one of the best Korean serums in India. So, don’t miss it during the Amazon sale 2025.

Specifications

Skin type
All
Benefits
Breakout treatment
Item form
Serum
AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum 50ml / 1.69 fl. oz | Brightening Serum | Korean Skincare, Dark Spot Treatment, Hyperpigmentation Treatment (Pack of 1)

5.

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++ (50ml) | Korean Sunscreen for Face, Lightweight & Hydrating, UV Protection, Suitable for All Skin Types
Protect your skin with this cult-favourite Korean sunscreen, which contains rice extract and probiotics. Loved for its lightweight, non-greasy finish, it calms and nourishes even the most sensitive skin. It is a holy grail among Korean skincare products and the best Korean sunscreen for Indian summer, so grab it during the Korean Beauty Week!

Specifications

Scent
Unscented
Skin type
All
SPF
50
Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF50+ PA++++ (50ml) | Korean Sunscreen for Face, Lightweight & Hydrating, UV Protection, Suitable for All Skin Types

6.

[Beauty of Joseon] Glow Deep Serum Rice + Arbutin (30ml) – Korean Face Serum for Brightening, Even Skin Tone & Dark Spot Care
Brighten your skin like your favourite K-drama lead with this rice and arbutin serum. Target dark spots and achieve a radiant, even skin tone with this lightweight, fast-absorbing formula. It is a go-to in Korean skin products and the best Korean serum in India for those seeking a natural glow.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's secret to sun-protected skin: Here's why Isdin sunscreen is her favourite + 8 options you can't miss

Specifications

Skin type
All
Benefits
Brightening
Material feature
Cruelty-free
[Beauty of Joseon] Glow Deep Serum Rice + Arbutin (30ml) – Korean Face Serum for Brightening, Even Skin Tone & Dark Spot Care

7.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Gummy Bear,20G
Wake up to soft, kissable lips with Laneige’s cult lip mask. Infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and berry extracts, it hydrates and repairs overnight. This bestselling Korean beauty product is perfect for tackling dry lips and adds a fun, fruity twist to your nighttime routine.

Specifications

Item form
Balm
Flavour
Gummy bear
Finish type
Glossy
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask - Gummy Bear,20G

8.

DearKlairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask, Moisturizer, Brightening Effect With Viatmin C, Niacinamide, Adenosine, 90ml
Brighten and firm your skin with this vitamin-packed sleeping mask. With niacinamide, adenosine, and vitamin E, it improves texture, boosts radiance, and softens fine lines. It is one of the best Korean moisturisers and a star in the world of Korean face products, which is on sale during the Korean Beauty Week.

Specifications

Item form
Mask
Skin type
Dry
Special feature
Hydrating
DearKlairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask, Moisturizer, Brightening Effect With Viatmin C, Niacinamide, Adenosine, 90ml

9.

Innisfree Foaming cleanser | Korean Face Wash for Oily/Combination Skin | Pore Cleanser | Acne Prone Skin | Deep Cleansing | For Men and Woman
Detoxify and cleanse your skin with Innisfree’s volcanic clusters. This deep-cleaning foaming cleanser removes blackheads, excess oil, and dead skin cells for a smoother texture. It is a daily essential in Korean skincare products, which is a great start to your glass skin routine.

Specifications

Benefits
Absorbs excess oil
Texture
Creamy
Skin type
Oily, acne-prone, sensitive
Innisfree Foaming cleanser | Korean Face Wash for Oily/Combination Skin | Pore Cleanser | Acne Prone Skin | Deep Cleansing | For Men and Woman

10.

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides: Soften, Moisturize, and Boosts Skin Barrier
Combining toner and moisturiser in one, this product softens, hydrates, and strengthens your skin’s barrier. Powered by amino acids, ceramides, and peptides, it offers intense moisture and resilience. A multitasking must-have in Korean skincare brands, it is perfect for a no-fuss K-drama glow.

Specifications

Skin type
All
Item form
Liquid
Scent
Unscented
LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides: Soften, Moisturize, and Boosts Skin Barrier

Frequently asked questions

  • What makes Korean skincare products different from others?

    Korean skincare products boost hydration, use natural ingredients, and offer multi-step routines, focusing on long-term skin health. Products are innovative, gentle, and tailored for various skin concerns, promoting radiant, glass-like skin.

  • Are these Korean skincare products suitable for Indian skin?

    Yes, most Korean skincare products are gentle and suitable for all skin types, including Indian skin. They address common concerns like pigmentation, acne, and dryness effectively and safely.

  • Can I layer multiple Korean skincare products together?

    Absolutely! Korean skincare is designed for layering, starting with the lightest (toner) to the heaviest (cream). This method ensures better absorption and maximises the benefits of each product.

  • Are these products cruelty-free and vegan?

    Many popular Korean brands like Dear, Klairs and TOCOBO offer cruelty-free and vegan options. Always check individual product labels on Amazon for certifications and ingredient details.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
