Boston Pride Parade For the People 2025: Date, time, route, where to watch and more

As Pride Month sweeps across the United States, cities from coast to coast are coming alive with vibrant celebrations, powerful tributes, and continued calls for equality. In Boston, the spirit of Pride will take center stage on June 14, 2025, with its annual parade, one of many events honoring the LGBTQ+ community’s rich history, culture, and resilience. Amid ongoing challenges and what advocates describe as “bullying” from the Trump administration. Boston's Pride Parade on June 14, 2025, will honor the LGBTQ+ community with a vibrant procession and festival. (Photo by Blake FAGAN / AFP)(AFP)

When will Boston Pride Parade For The People begin?

The Boston Pride Parade is scheduled to commence from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, June 14, 2025. In addition to the parade, the organisers have set up a festival which will begin from noon to 6 pm and a block party from which will be from 2 pm to 8 pm, as reported by the USA Today.

Boston Pride Parade 2025 route

The June 14 parade, set to take place rain or shine, will kick off on Clarendon Street near the intersection of St. James Avenue. From there, the colorful procession will make its way down Clarendon, turning left onto Tremont Street, then looping back left on Berkeley Street before heading right onto Boylston. The parade will conclude with a left turn onto Charles Street, nestled between the iconic Public Garden and Boston Common.

Once the march wraps up, participants and spectators alike will head into Boston Common for the lively Pride Festival.

Where to watch the Boston Pride Parade 2025?

In-person spectators can catch the parade along its lively route, which begins on Clarendon Street near St. James Avenue and winds through downtown Boston before ending on Charles Street, between the Public Garden and Boston Common. The route offers plenty of great viewing spots for those looking to join in the celebration and cheer on the marchers.