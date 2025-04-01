Mark Zuckerberg owns Jesse Eisenberg’s shirt from The Social Network: ‘It’s my shirt now'

Hollywood actor-writer Jesse Eisenberg may have distanced himself from Mark Zuckerberg, but the Meta CEO appears to have no qualms about keeping the connection alive. In a recent episode of The Colin and Samir Show, Mark revealed that he now owns a piece of The Social Network’s history—one of the shirts Jesse wore while portraying him in the 2010 film. Mark Zuckerberg bought the shirt Jesse Eisenberg wore in The Social Network, which is a biopic based on the life of Meta CEO

During the podcast, which often features tech CEOs and discussions on the creator economy, host Samir Chaudry brought up the Oscar-winning drama directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin. He specifically asked if Mark had purchased the same shirt Jesse wore in the scene where Andrew Garfield’s Eduardo confronts him in Palo Alto.

“Yeah, that’s true,” Zuckerberg confirmed. “One of my friends saw this online in an auction and was like, ‘You have to get this.’ So I was like, ‘All right, yeah, sure, let’s get it.’”

Pressed further on whether it was the exact shirt from the film, he added, “Yeah, this is his shirt. Well, it’s my shirt now. But it was his shirt.”

According to the podcast, the item was sold via an auction, with bids estimated between $2,000 and $4,000. The listing described the blue cotton T-shirt, which reads “Ardsley Athletics XXL” in cream-coloured lettering, as part of Mark’s wardrobe. The Meta CEO, who attended Ardsley High School and Phillips Exeter Academy before heading to Harvard, was known for frequently wearing shirts from both institutions.

Recently, Jesse had expressed his reluctance to remain tied to Mark’s image. “I haven’t been following his life trajectory, partly because I don’t want to think of myself as someone associated with someone like that. It’s not like I played a great golfer or something and now people think I’m a great golfer. It’s like this guy that’s doing things that are problematic: taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened,” he said in an interview to BBC Radio 4.