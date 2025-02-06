Menu Explore
Jesse Eisenberg, who played Mark Zuckerberg on screen, 'dissociates' with Meta founder over his 'problematic' actions

ANI |
Feb 06, 2025 07:46 AM IST

Jesse Eisenberg, who received an Oscar nod for playing Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher's The Social Network, is distancing himself from the Facebook chief.

Jesse Eisenberg, who received an Oscar nomination for playing Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher's The Social Network, admitted to distancing himself from the Facebook and Meta chief, reported Variety. (Also read: Jesse Eisenberg says 'The Social Network' producers asked him not to meet Mark Zuckerberg)

Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Zuckerberg have shared the stage several times.
Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Zuckerberg have shared the stage several times.

Jesse Eisenberg on Mark Zuckerberg

In an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today on Tuesday, Eisenberg admitted that he hasn't been following the tech giant's life trajectory, partly because he doesn't want to think of "associating" himself with someone like that.

"It's not like I played a great golfer or something, and now people think I'm a great golfer. It's like this guy that's doing things that are problematic -- taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened," said Jesse as quoted by Variety.

Meta replaces fact-checking systems

On January 7, Zuckerberg announced that Meta would be replacing its fact-checking systems on Facebook and Instagram with a "community notes" model similar to Elon Musk's X. He said that Meta's fact-checking had led to "too many mistakes and too much censorship" and was "too politically biased."

As per Variety, after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, Zuckerberg met with him at Mar-a-Lago and Meta donated $1 million to his inaugural fund alongside other tech giants.

Zuckerberg also attended Trump's inauguration on January 20. Of the tech exec's recent actions, the actor Eisenberg said,

"I'm concerned just as a person who reads a newspaper. I don't think about, 'Oh, I played the guy in the movie and therefore...' It's just I'm a human being, and you read these things, and these people have billions upon billions of dollars, more money than any human person has ever amassed. And what are they doing with it? Oh, they're doing it to curry favour with somebody who's preaching hateful things." as quoted by Variety.

Eisenberg is currently up for the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his new film A Real Pain, which follows two cousins who travel to Poland to honor their late grandmother.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
