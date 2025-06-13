Arnold Schwarzenegger is open to working with son Patrick and son-in-law Chris Pratt, but only on THIS condition

Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t ruling out a big-screen collaboration with his family just yet. While attending the Season 2 premiere of his Netflix series FUBAR, the action icon said he’d be open to starring in a film with his son Patrick Schwarzenegger and son-in-law Chris Pratt—provided the right script comes along. Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about the possibilities of working with Chris Pratt and Patrick Schwarzenegger

“It’s one of those things that if there’s a great script, then of course, we would do it,” Arnold told E! News during the red carpet event which took place in the US on Thursday evening. “But you can’t just make up this stuff. You can’t just say, ‘OK, let’s just put the three together in a movie and not have a great script’,” he added.

The 77-year-old actor also had a message for filmmakers who might be dreaming up the possibility. “You don’t have to talk about it, just do it,” he said during the interview.

Arnold, who shares four children with ex-wife Maria Shriver—Patrick, Christina, Christopher, and Katherine (who married Chris Pratt in 2019)—also has a son, Joseph Baena, from a previous relationship. The idea of a Schwarzenegger-Pratt team-up certainly has potential, but for the Terminator star, story remains king.

At the same event, the actor opened up about what fans can expect from FUBAR’s second season, which released on Netflix on Thursday. “The second season is a lot, a lot of great, great action. And also really funny moments,” he said.

Filming wasn’t always easy, though, as Arnold recalled. “The actual sequences are very, very tough to do, especially when you do night shoots and all that. But it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

Asked whether he’d consider a role on The White Lotus, following Patrick’s recent appearance, Arnold left the door open: “Whenever I see something good, I am interested in it. So we will see,” he said.