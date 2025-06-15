How to Train Your Dragon expected to cross $200 million mark at the box office

The live-action revival of How to Train Your Dragon has turned out to be a lucky charm for Universal. With audiences flocking to theaters and critics offering rare praise, the $150 million summer release has breathed new life into the franchise, and it's still the opening weekend. The live-action adaptation is flying high with an estimated domestic opening of $82.7 million. How to Train Your Dragon could earn as much as $200.8 million globally in its opening weekend. Universal's live-action How to Train Your Dragon is projected to reach $200.8 million globally.(@HTTYDragon/X)

A dragon-sized comeback

How to Train Your Dragon collected $117.7 million from 53 international markets, the Hollywood Reporter stated. Packed houses and enthusiastic viewers gave the film an A CinemaScore, while Rotten Tomatoes logged an astounding 98 per cent audience rating.

Friday alone pulled in $35.6 million across North America, including $11.1 million in previews. The turnout was powered partially by Gen Z, as nearly half of Friday’s audience fell between the ages of 13 and 24.

In this soaring live-action, director Dean DeBlois, who helmed the 2010 original, returns to the saga with familiar faces in new forms. Mason Thames takes up the role of Hiccup, a Viking teen who befriends a misunderstood Night Fury dragon named Toothless, against the will of his father, played by Gerard Butler.

Lilo slides to second

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, which had topped the box office for three weekends straight, is now pushed to the second spot. The film is on course for a $13–14 million weekend, bringing its North American earnings to $365 million. Globally, it has surpassed the $800 million milestone.

Meanwhile, Celine Song’s Materialists, a romantic drama with Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, is shaping up to be A24’s third-best wide release. Projected to earn $11–12 million, the film explores the complications of wealth, matchmaking, and love.

Big screens gave the Dragon film a significant edge. With Imax and other premium formats contributing to 40 per cent of the weekend’s take, Universal capitalised on every inch of viewing real estate. Previously held by Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, those screens helped push the film to the top.

The Tom Cruise action vehicle is holding steady in fourth place with a 37 per cent drop in its fourth week. It added $9.3 million to its domestic tally, which now stands at approximately $165 million. The movie has set its sights on the $500 million benchmark globally.

FAQs

1 How much money has How to Train Your Dragon made?

The live-action version is set to earn an estimated $200.8 million globally in its opening weekend.

2 Was How to Train Your Dragon a success?

Yes, critically and commercially. The 2010 original animated film earned high praise from audiences.

3 What was the budget for How to Train Your Dragon?

The production budget was approximately $150 million.

4 Which of the How to Train Your Dragon movies made the most money?

The new live-action remake is set to become the highest-grossing installment in the franchise if its momentum continues.