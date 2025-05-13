Did Elnaaz Norouzi and Gerard Butler break up? Actor shares heartbreaking WhatsApp chat: ‘We keep hurting each other’

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi has set off speculation about her personal life after posting a cryptic and emotional chat screenshot on her Instagram story. Fans are buzzing with theories, with some suspecting a possible breakup, and even linking it to rumoured ties with Hollywood star Gerard Butler. Also read: Exclusive| Elnaaz Norouzi CONFIRMS Hollywood film with Zachary Levi and Liam Neeson titled Hotel Tehran Although the identity of Elnaaz's chat partner remains unconfirmed, fans drew parallels to Gerard Butler.

Elnaaz Norouzi shares chat screenshot

On Tuesday, Elnaaz took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a conversation that has fans buzzing about a possible split. The identity of the person involved remains unclear, but whispers are circulating about a potential link to Gerard.

The screenshot reveals an intense and emotional exchange, supposedly between Elnaaz and an unnamed person. Although she concealed the name of the person, a red heart emoji next to the name caught attention.

The messages appear to reflect the end of a relationship, with Elnaaz's side expressing, "But we have tried so hard to make this work”, followed by a series of emotional messages seeking clarity on the split. The other person responds, "I know but it feels like we’re going in circles. We both deserve to be happy, and this isn’t making any of us happy babe."

The chat screenshot.

The conversation unfolds with Elnaaz asking, “So after everything… you’re just giving up?" The response is emotional: “I’m not giving up, I’m just being honest – we keep hurting each other, and I can’t do that anymore”. Elnaaz responds, “I thought love was about fighting through the tough times, not walking away when it gets a little hard!!!!" The other person counters with, “Love shouldn’t feel this exhausting, don’t you think?" Elnaaz's final message reads, “Maybe you’re right. Maybe it’s just me and my stupid heart…"

Elnaaz Norouzi's post sparks breakup buzz

Although the identity of Elnaaz's chat partner remains unconfirmed, fans drew parallels to Gerard Butler. Romance rumours had been swirling around the actor and her Kandahar co-star since a video showcased their chemistry while walking together. The clip sparked speculation about whether they were vacationing or filming together.

Earlier in an interview, Elnaaz confessed that she had a crush on Gerard and was initially intimidated by him. She also praised him for his down-to-earth personality. They have not commented on the romance rumours yet.