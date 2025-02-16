Exclusive| Elnaaz Norouzi CONFIRMS Hollywood film with Zachary Levi and Liam Neeson titled Hotel Tehran

Elnaaz Norouzi is making strides in Hollywood as there had been reports that after being a part of actor Gerard Butler’s Kandahar (2023), the actor is set for her first leading role in the West in a film with Zachary Levi and Liam Neeson. Confirming the same to us, Elnaaz Norouzi shares that the news is indeed true and the film is titled Hotel Tehran. Elnaaz Norouzi confirms Hollywood film

She says, “The film is about an ex-CIA agent who goes to Tehran to find something out about the governments. It’s a big deal for me to play the lead opposite Zachary Levi, and with my childhood favourite, Liam Neeson, also being there. It’s quite exciting, I'm not even realising it myself yet as much.”

The 28-year-old insists that she had “one of the best times of my life” working on the film. “The director, producers and even Zachary have been such amazing people that I wonder is Hollywood generally like this or was I just lucky? The experience was incredible and the movie turned out better than we shot,” she shares, adding that now the VFX work is left on the film and it is eyeing a release either later this year or early 2026.

Talking about her co-star Zachary, Elnaaz says, “After shoot, we would get together and play poker. I had never played poker before, so on the sets of Hotel Tehran, I learned how to play poker from Zachary, who is a very good poker player.” As for Liam, she says, “When I was dreaming of becoming an actress as a small girl, I was dreaming of working with Shah Rukh Khan, but when I would watch Liam Neeson, I never even thought that one day, I will be playing the female lead in a movie that Liam Neeson is a part of. More than anything, that achievement is very surreal for me.”