Shah Rukh Khan shows off his ‘dum’ in new soft drink ad; fans ask him not to endorse aerated drinks

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back onscreen with the latest advertisement for an aerated drink, in which he is seen indulging in a thrilling day out, surfing and showcasing his signature swag. However, the commercial has sparked a mixed reaction from fans, with some expressing their excitement and joy at seeing the actor, while others wondered why he is backing carbonated drinks. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan makes emotional request to fans for Aryan, Suhana: ‘Unko 50 percent pyaar bhi agar ye duniya dede…’ Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the preparation of his next film King.

SRK features in new ad

Recently, Thums Up, Coca-Cola India’s homegrown brand, has launched its latest advertisement which comes with the tagline, Dum Hai Toh Dikha.

In the latest Thums Up advertisement, Shah Rukh is seen sharing the screen with newcomer Zahan Kapoor. The clip begins with Shah Rukh asking Zahan to take on the challenge of surfing in the sea, urging him to face his fears head-on. Shah Rukh then takes matters into his own hands, demonstrating his surfing skills with ease and finesse. As the camera pans out, Shah Rukh is seen gliding effortlessly across the waves, his signature charm and charisma on full display.

Shah Rukh posted the clip on his Instagram handle, writing, “Jo kehte hai abhi tera time nahin, unko galat saabit karne ka sahi time yahi hai. Toh aaja, jo duniya maane tujhe kam, usey dikhaade tera dum. (People who say that it is not your time, it is time to prove them wrong. So come, show your strength to the world who think you are weak)”.

Zahan reacted to the clip, expressing his gratitude to the actor and makers of the advertisement for turning his dream of sharing screen space with him into a reality.

Fans react

Fans have reacted with a mix of emotions to the advertisement, with some hailing Shah Rukh's return to the screen as a thrilling comeback, while others have expressed disappointment.

“Nahi bhai is me sugar bahut hai, Acha nahi ye soda health k liye (No, please it comes with a lot of sugar. It is not good for health),” wrote one user, with another sharing, “Thums up (no emoji) MaZza(yes emoji)”.

“Abe asi drink ka add Kyu karte ho (Why do you do such ads),” wrote another, with one pointing, “Kyu logo ka Nash karne per tule Ho (Why do you want people to pick wrong decisions)”.

“King of Swag,” shared one user. Another shared, “SRK’s ads are better than today’s movie trailers”.

“This AD is More and more better than today's movies teaser trailers,” wrote one.

Shah Rukh’s next move

Shah Rukh is currently busy with the preparation of his next film King, which also stars Suhana Khan. While attending the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival last year, the actor had spilled details about the highly anticipated film. “The next film I am doing King, I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching,” he added.

Sometime back, it was reported that Siddharth Anand and not Sujoy Ghosh will helm Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-starrer King. As per a Pinkvilla report, the prep work for the film has been underway for the last six months and the movie will go on floors in March 2025 and release globally in 2026. It is a “6 to 7-month schedule”. Reportedly, the film has been written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya.