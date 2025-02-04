Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan makes emotional request to fans for Aryan, Suhana: ‘Unko 50 percent pyaar bhi agar ye duniya dede…’

ByAnanya Das
Feb 04, 2025 08:27 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan also said that he had passed on his sense of humour and knack for creating funny content to son Aryan Khan.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the Next On Netflix event on Monday evening to unveil his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial project, The BA**DS of Bollywood. During the event, the actor requested his fans and the audience, present there, to shower Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan with 50 percent of the love that they have given him. (Also Read | The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan admits ‘baap ka raj hai’; Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of son's Netflix show. Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with his wife, Gauri Khan, son, Aryan Khan and daughter, Suhana Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with his wife, Gauri Khan, son, Aryan Khan and daughter, Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh has a request for his fans

Shah Rukh said, “Guzaarish aur bahut dil se main chaahunga ki mere bete jo apna pehla kadam rakh rahe hai direction mein, mere beti jo actress ban rahi hai, un sabko bhi 50 percent pyaar bhi agar ye duniya dede jitna mujhe diya hai toh bahut zyada hoga (I request from my heart that my son, who is taking his first step into direction, and my daughter, who is becoming an actress, if they receive even 50 percent of the love the world has given me, it would be enough)."

Shah Rukh talks about son Aryan Khan's show

At the event, Shah Rukh also said that he had passed on his sense of humour and knack for creating funny content to Aryan. "I just want to thank all the colleagues I have who participated in the series. They have done so well. I watched a few episodes of the series. It's extremely funny. I love funny things. Mere jokes pe log bura maan jaate hah, takleef ho jaati hah. Maine jokes karna chod diya. Maine ye virasat apne bere ko de diya. Maine kaha jaa beta, baap ka naam raushan kar ( People often take offence to my jokes so I have stopped joking. I have passed this to my son Aryan and told him 'Go make your father proud')."

About The BA***DS of Bollywood

While unveiling the project, Shah Rukh said he was happy to have seen such a large press gathering in such a long time. Shah Rukh attended the event with his wife, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan.

An official synopsis of The BA***DS of Bollywood series read, "An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humour with a high-stakes narrative – and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema."

The BA***DS of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On