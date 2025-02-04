Shah Rukh Khan makes emotional request to fans for Aryan, Suhana: ‘Unko 50 percent pyaar bhi agar ye duniya dede…’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the Next On Netflix event on Monday evening to unveil his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial project, The BA**DS of Bollywood. During the event, the actor requested his fans and the audience, present there, to shower Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan with 50 percent of the love that they have given him. (Also Read | The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan admits ‘baap ka raj hai’; Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of son's Netflix show. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with his wife, Gauri Khan, son, Aryan Khan and daughter, Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh has a request for his fans

Shah Rukh said, “Guzaarish aur bahut dil se main chaahunga ki mere bete jo apna pehla kadam rakh rahe hai direction mein, mere beti jo actress ban rahi hai, un sabko bhi 50 percent pyaar bhi agar ye duniya dede jitna mujhe diya hai toh bahut zyada hoga (I request from my heart that my son, who is taking his first step into direction, and my daughter, who is becoming an actress, if they receive even 50 percent of the love the world has given me, it would be enough)."

Shah Rukh talks about son Aryan Khan's show

At the event, Shah Rukh also said that he had passed on his sense of humour and knack for creating funny content to Aryan. "I just want to thank all the colleagues I have who participated in the series. They have done so well. I watched a few episodes of the series. It's extremely funny. I love funny things. Mere jokes pe log bura maan jaate hah, takleef ho jaati hah. Maine jokes karna chod diya. Maine ye virasat apne bere ko de diya. Maine kaha jaa beta, baap ka naam raushan kar ( People often take offence to my jokes so I have stopped joking. I have passed this to my son Aryan and told him 'Go make your father proud')."

About The BA***DS of Bollywood

While unveiling the project, Shah Rukh said he was happy to have seen such a large press gathering in such a long time. Shah Rukh attended the event with his wife, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan.

An official synopsis of The BA***DS of Bollywood series read, "An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humour with a high-stakes narrative – and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema."

The BA***DS of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan.