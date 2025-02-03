The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan admits ‘baap ka raj hai’; Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of son's Netflix show. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan announced the title of his son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. Titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the series will stream soon on Netflix sometime this year. (Also Read: Aryan and Suhana thought everyone in the world acted on TV: Shah Rukh Khan) Shah Rukh Khan is producing his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan announces Aryan Khan’s show

Unlike most other shows announced today, the makers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood kept the series cast under wraps. Instead, they shot a title announcement video featuring Shah Rukh and Aryan, with the latter admitting it’s his ‘baap ka raj’ in the film industry. Produced by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.

Shah Rukh spoke at the event about how numerous celebrities have acted in the show, adding, “I want to thank the actors who have said yes to acting in this show. I didn’t ask them, but they came out of love for Aryan. I can’t name them now because Aryan has asked me not to say anything about the show. They’ve decided to show only me. I was made to shoot (the title reveal video) by Gauri and Aryan. I thank all my colleagues; they’ve done so well. I had a chance to watch the episodes; they were very funny.”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The official synopsis of the Netflix show reads, “Behind the glamour of Bollywood lies a world just as dramatic as the films themselves—and that is where the Netflix series, The BA***DS of Bollywood begins. Through Aryan Khan’s distinct lens, this series dives into the glitz, the chaos, the comedy, and the high stakes of an industry built on dreams. From the house of Red Chillies Entertainment, this collaboration with Netflix brings to life a story that is as bold and entertaining as the movies we have come to love. We can’t wait for audiences to experience this with us.”