Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan admits ‘baap ka raj hai’; Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of son's Netflix show. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 03, 2025 10:13 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan announced the title of his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial. The Netflix series has been titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan announced the title of his son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. Titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the series will stream soon on Netflix sometime this year. (Also Read: Aryan and Suhana thought everyone in the world acted on TV: Shah Rukh Khan)

Shah Rukh Khan is producing his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Shah Rukh Khan is producing his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan announces Aryan Khan’s show

Unlike most other shows announced today, the makers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood kept the series cast under wraps. Instead, they shot a title announcement video featuring Shah Rukh and Aryan, with the latter admitting it’s his ‘baap ka raj’ in the film industry. Produced by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.

Shah Rukh spoke at the event about how numerous celebrities have acted in the show, adding, “I want to thank the actors who have said yes to acting in this show. I didn’t ask them, but they came out of love for Aryan. I can’t name them now because Aryan has asked me not to say anything about the show. They’ve decided to show only me. I was made to shoot (the title reveal video) by Gauri and Aryan. I thank all my colleagues; they’ve done so well. I had a chance to watch the episodes; they were very funny.”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The official synopsis of the Netflix show reads, “Behind the glamour of Bollywood lies a world just as dramatic as the films themselves—and that is where the Netflix series, The BA***DS of Bollywood begins. Through Aryan Khan’s distinct lens, this series dives into the glitz, the chaos, the comedy, and the high stakes of an industry built on dreams. From the house of Red Chillies Entertainment, this collaboration with Netflix brings to life a story that is as bold and entertaining as the movies we have come to love. We can’t wait for audiences to experience this with us.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On