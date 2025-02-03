Aryan and Suhana thought everyone in the world acted on TV: Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. While talking about his son’s debut directorial, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, he said that his children once believed ‘everyone acted on TV’. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan says he's ‘just a bloody star’ in a mic-drop moment at Netflix event. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan share three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan about Aryan, Suhana’s growing years

Shah Rukh said that after Aryan and Suhana saw his colleagues and friends visiting home, they would be confused when they watched them on television too. He said, “When Aryan and Suhana were growing up, my friends would come home…Karan (Johar), Adi(tya Chopra), actors used to come, like Hrithik (Roshan). So after a year or two, when they saw all these people at home, they asked me if everyone in the world acted on TV because they used to see them on television. They grew up in such an environment.”

He then added that numerous celebrities have agreed to star in the show out of ‘love for Aryan’, saying, “I want to thank the actors who have said yes to acting in this show. I didn’t ask them, but they came out of love for Aryan. I can’t name them now because Aryan has asked me not to say anything about the show. They’ve decided to show only me. I was made to shoot (the title reveal video) by Gauri and Aryan. I thank all my colleagues; they’ve done so well. I had a chance to watch the episodes; they were very funny.”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The synopsis of The Ba** *ds of Bollywood reads, “Behind the glamour of Bollywood lies a world just as dramatic as the films themselves—and that is where the Netflix series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, begins. Through Aryan Khan’s distinct lens, this series dives into the glitz, the chaos, the comedy, and the high stakes of an industry built on dreams. From the house of Red Chillies Entertainment, this collaboration with Netflix brings to life a story that is as bold and entertaining as the movies we have come to love. We can’t wait for audiences to experience this with us.”