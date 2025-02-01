Zahan Kapoor says he had 'no idea about' cousin Ranbir Kapoor till he was launched: 'Our relationship wasn’t that close'

Actor Zahan Kapoor, who has impressed fans with his performances in Faraz and Black Warrant, is from the illustrious Kapoor family. As the grandson of the legendary Shashi Kapoor, Zahaan is the second cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor. However, the actor says that growing up, he hardly had any contact with his famous cousins. (Also read: Zahan Kapoor on not facing face nepotism jibes despite being from Kapoor family: 'Didn't grow up in the industry bubble') Zahan Kapoor is Ranbir Kapoor's second cousin.

Zahan Kapoor on equation with Ranbir Kapoor

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zahan recalled how he grew up very distant from the rest of the Kapoor family as his grandfather, Shashi Kapoor, 'made a conscious decision to separate himself' because 'he valued his privacy'. Zahan said that they would meet only on special occasions. In fact, Zahan had no idea about Ranbir till he made his debut with Saawariya.

“I will tell you a funny story. I am so embarrassed about it. I did not really have an idea about Ranbir Kapoor before he was actually launched. Of course, I knew Chintu uncle. But, we were so separate. I was living in my world as a young kid. It was around the time when he made his splash with Saawariya as a young adult in 2007. I was still in school,” the actor recalled.

Of late, Zahan has strengthened his bond with his cousins. Kareena even gave him a shoutout ahead of the release of his Netflix show Black Warrant last month. “It’s a special feeling to share my work with them now. I remember watching Rockstar twice in the same day. Our one-on-one relationship wasn’t that close to calling him and talking about Rockstar. But, now it’s better,” said Zahan.

Zahan Kapoor on growing up outside the industry bubble

In a chat with HT recently, Zahan shared how his upbringing outside the 'industry bubble' helped him lead a normal life. He said, “I have been very fortunate growing up uniquely. My parents were both creators but slightly outside the industry. My grandfather retired by the time I was born. So, I have not grown up in the industry bubble, so to speak. I was given the luxury of being able to live a really ordinary, normal life. I learnt about these things as an adolescent.”

About Black Warrant

In Black Warrant, Zahan stars as Sunil Gupta as he navigates his early years as a deputy jailer in Tihar Jail in the 1980s. Based on the 2019 nonfiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, the series also stars Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta. The series is now streaming on Netflix.