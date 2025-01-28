Kareena Kapoor's cousin Zahan Kapoor on how attack on Saif Ali Khan affected family: It was deeply unsettling

The year started on a bright note for Zahan Kapoor as he delivered his breakthrough performance with the web series Black Warrant. While he was revelling in the glory of his professional success, a family incident brought things to a standstill. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a cousin to Zahan Kapoor, had an unfortunate incident at home as her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed while trying to stop an attempted robbery. Zahan Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan attack

Zahan asserts that while professionally it has been an amazing time for him, it has been troublesome personally due to the attack that happened on January 16 with Saif Ali Khan. “When something like this happens, it’s deeply unsettling. It's something that is disturbing and something that has taken over a lot of our mind space. The bottom line is that it's always going to feel scary and difficult to deal with and more. It's hard for everyone involved, especially of course, the immediate family,” he says.

The actor adds, “I'm just happy that he is safe and he is making a strong recovery. It goes without saying that this obviously changes things. I don't think anybody understands it— why this happened, what was the reason for it. It's all very confusing and chaotic, and I know there is a lot of speculation. And I don't want to add to it anymore. I really don't know anything but only thing that's important is that he is safe and recovering. I just hope that they can get past this incident as I know it's difficult.”