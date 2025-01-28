Black Warrant actor Zahan Kapoor on the influence of grandfather Shashi Kapoor and the family legacy: I am not here for…

Coming from the iconic Kapoor family legacy, actor Zahan Kapoor recently had his breakthrough performance in the web show Black Warrant. Having seen all kind of journeys at his home itself, Zahan Kapoor shares, “It has made me focus deeply on my work and craft above all else, because I am not here to chase fame and recognition. Those two things are very attractive, but they are by-products.” Zahan Kapoor

Being late actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahan adds, “Having seen these things, I understand that fame and success and glamour is not the be all and end all. It requires a deep work ethic, it requires dedication. I know it requires persistence and perseverance. Those values I have been lucky enough to observe in my family and then dedicated enough to imbibe.”

While the web show brought him recognition, his debut happened with the 2022 film Faraaz. However, it went under the radar and Zahan’s entry into Bollywood went unnoticed. “Everybody wants to make a good film, a successful film, and nobody sets out to make one that doesn't work. Failure should not really go to your heart where it disappoints you. Faraz is considered a failure by many, which I do not consider it as at all, I think it's successful in its intention. But it should not go to my heart that because of Faraaz I have not become the talk of the town and I am so disappointed that my first film has not make a bang,” he says.

But he is happy with how Black Warrant has been received. He also admits that while the project could have gone the usual violent space as is common on OTT, he feels proud that his makers focused on the emotional part of it. “If we look at things in terms of what is available on OTT, there is definitely a trend to exaggerate and use violence as the point of attraction. And sometimes, that is viscerally enjoyable. But whether a story requires it or not, it comes largely down to the maker and their choice and sensibilities. Depending on what it is that you are trying to invoke, you might choose differently. I deeply value that approach as well as any other,” he insists.