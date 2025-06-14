How to Train Your Dragon takes flight in live-action, but doesn’t quite soar

In an age where live-action remakes are all but a studio reflex, DreamWorks finally jumps into the fray with How to Train Your Dragon. The original, released in 2010, was a surprise emotional knockout—a stunning animated saga about a Viking boy and his unlikely dragon companion. Now, 15 years later, director Dean DeBlois returns to adapt his own work for a new generation. The question is: does lightning strike twice when you’re chasing your own shadow? Mason Thames, best known for The Black Phone, plays the earnest misfit Hiccup

Mason Thames, best known for The Black Phone, plays the earnest misfit Hiccup, while Nico Parker steps into the role of Astrid, the tough young Viking with a soft spot for her fellow warrior. Gerard Butler reprises his voice role as Stoick the Vast, now with his full physical presence on display, and Nick Frost adds comic relief as Gobber. Set in the dragon-plagued Viking village of Berk, the story follows Hiccup, a teenager struggling to fit into a society that glorifies slaying dragons. When he shoots down a rare Night Fury and decides to spare its life, Hiccup secretly befriends the creature—nicknamed Toothless—and discovers that everything his people believe about dragons might be wrong. His journey to prove that peace is possible places him at odds with his tribe, especially his warrior father.

The good

Dean clearly brings a deep affection for his characters, and that love translates into a story that still tugs at the heart. Mason does well in capturing Hiccup’s awkward mix of insecurity and conviction, and though his performance doesn’t quite reach the neurotic charm of Jay Baruchel’s original voicework, he carries the film with sincerity. Nico Parker brings a grounded presence to Astrid, and Gerard Butler remains a commanding Stoick, blending bravado and vulnerability with ease.

The flight scenes are the standout moments—particularly one mid-movie sequence where Hiccup and Toothless soar together through the clouds. While it doesn’t quite match the balletic grace of the animated original, the sequence has enough momentum and visual appeal to momentarily rekindle that old wonder. John Powell’s updated musical score does a lot of heavy lifting, evoking the emotional highs of the original with swelling strings and triumphant horns.

The bad

Unfortunately, what worked in animation doesn’t always survive the transition to live-action. The visual charm of Berk—with its stylized landscapes and fire-lit skies—is dulled in this version, bogged down by heavy CGI and uninspired lighting. The dragons remain animated, of course, but they now feel disconnected from the physical world, lacking the seamless integration that made the original feel magical.

There’s also an over-reliance on recreating scenes shot-for-shot from the animated film. While fans will appreciate the fidelity, the lack of new interpretation makes the remake feel redundant. Attempts at humor often fall flat in live-action, especially when characters try to deliver lines clearly written with animated timing in mind. Supporting characters are given a bit more to do—Gothi, Snotlout, and Spitelout see expanded roles—but these additions feel more like filler than enrichment.

The verdict

This live-action How to Train Your Dragon is earnest and competent, but rarely inspired. It follows the blueprint so closely that it feels more like a live-action tribute than a reinterpretation. Younger audiences unfamiliar with the original will likely be enchanted, but longtime fans may find themselves comparing every frame—and noticing where the magic went missing.

Still, at the core of the story remains the bond between a boy and his dragon, and that, thankfully, is hard to mess up. The film may not soar, but it glides with enough heart to stay aloft.