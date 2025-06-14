Search Search
Rain washes out West Indies' T20 clash in Ireland

AFP |
Jun 14, 2025 10:10 PM IST

The West Indies' second T20 international against Ireland was washed out by heavy rain in Bready on Saturday.
The West Indies' second T20 international against Ireland was washed out by heavy rain in Bready on Saturday.(Getty Images)

After the opening game of the three-match series was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Thursday, the West Indies were again frustrated by the weather.

The scheduled start was delayed and when the umpires eventually inspected the pitch they decided there was no prospect of starting the match.

A statement on Cricket Ireland's X account said: "The match unfortunately has been abandoned due to consistent wet conditions."

The final game of the series is due to take place at Bready on Sunday.

West Indies have already played a one-day international series in Ireland this year, drawing 1-1 in the three-match tussle in May.

They are looking to bounce back after recent 3-0 series losses to England in both the one-day international and T20 formats.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including SA vs AUS Live News.
News / Cricket News / Rain washes out West Indies' T20 clash in Ireland
