Dan Levy’s Netflix series Big Mistakes begins filming, full cast revealed

Dan Levy’s upcoming Netflix comedy series has begun filming. As it is now in production, the official title and full cast of the series co-created by Rachel Sennott have also been made public. Dan Levy begins filming for his show Big Mistakes.(X/@Netflix)

Dan Levy, who previously worked on Netflix projects Unfrosted and Good Grief, broke the news on social media. “BIG MISTAKES is now in production. Get the hell into it. Best team. Best time. @netflix,” he wrote.

Big Mistakes is going to be the first show Levy has produced on Netflix since a deal between his Not a Real Production Company and the streaming platform.

All about Dan Levy’s Big Mistakes

Big Mistakes will feature Dan Levy, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Innanen, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara, Josh Fadem, Laurie Metcalf, Mark Ivanir, Boran Kuzum, and Rachel Sennott, reports Just Jared. According to Netflix's X handle, the series will tell the story of two deeply flawed siblings who are blackmailed into the world of organized crime.

Also read: Steve trailer: Cillian Murphy stars as headteacher at reform school in Netflix drama | Watch

In another official statement, Levy expressed his excitement about the project. He informed that the story of Big Mistakes will revolve around a “chaotic family.” “Thrilled with the team we’re building both behind the scenes and in front of the camera,” the Canadian actor and filmmaker said.

Fans are particularly excited to see the performances by Taylor Ortega and Laurie Metcalf in Big Mistakes. While Ortega gained popularity for her appearance in shows such as Ghosts and What We Do in the Shadows, Metcalf is widely known for her roles in Roseanne and The Big Bang Theory.

In Big Mistakes, Laurie will play Linda, and Taylor will play Morgan. As per Dan Levy’s statement, Laurie’s Linda will be mother to Dan’s Nicky in the upcoming series.

“Taylor Ortega is going to become a household name and it’s been my life’s mission to get to call Laurie Metcalf ‘mother,’” added Levy, per What's on Netflix.

FAQs:

1. What is the name of Dan Levy’s upcoming Netflix series?

Dan Levy’s upcoming Netflix series has been titled Big Mistakes.

2. Did Dan Levy work on Netflix projects before?

Yes, Dan Levy previously worked on Netflix projects such as Unfrosted and Good Grief. Good Grief, Dan Levy’s directorial debut, was in limited theatres prior to its Netflix release on January 5, 2024.

3. What is Dan Levy’s character called in Big Mistakes?

Dan Levy will play the character of Nicky in the upcoming series Big Mistakes.

4. Is Big Mistakes the first show produced on Netflix by Dan Levy?

Yes, Big Mistakes is the first show produced on Netflix by Dan Levy since a deal between his production company and the streaming platform.