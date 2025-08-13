What is releasing on Netflix in September 2025? Check out full list

With both highly anticipated sequels and brand new originals, September on Netflix promises to be full of exciting releases. Here is a full list of everything releasing on Netflix this September 2025. Netflix September 2025 slate.(Instagram/Netflix)

Netflix September 2025 lineup

September 1

60 Days In (Season 8): Continuing this captivating reality series, which places volunteers into prison to uncover secrets from the inside.

Devil on Campus: The Larry Ray Story (2024): Lifetime movie where Billy Zane plays an ex-con sociopath who charms students and exploits them.

Escape Room (2019): A group of six strangers must work together to solve a series of deadly puzzles in this psychological horror film.

Franklin and Bash (Seasons 1-4): A dramedy series revolving around two friends who apply unorthodox legal strategies to a traditional law firm.

Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows (Season 1): A romantic drama revolving around a barrel racer and a bull rider.

Shrek the Third (2007): The third film in the beloved animated saga where Shrek learns he is expecting a child.

The 4 Rascals (2025)

White Noise (2005): Supernatural horror film featuring Michael Keaton and Deborah Kara Unger.

September 3

Wednesday (Season 2 Part 2): The Last episodes of Netflix’s gothic comedy.

September 4

Pokémon Concierge (Season 1 Part 2): The stop-motion Pokémon Resort series continues.

The Blackening (2023): A feature-length slasher horror comedy about friends hunted while on a getaway.

September 5

Inspector Zende (2025): Bollywood drama about a serial killer causing havoc in Mumbai and evading capture.

Love Con Revenge (2025): A documentary on victims of romance scams turning the tables on their fraudulent victims.

Queen Mantis (Season 1): A Korean police procedural. A new mystery thriller will be released weekly.

September 7

Redeeming Love (2022): A feel-good period romance film set in the California Gold Rush.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (Season 1): Shounen romance anime is releasing all episodes at once.

September 8

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish Blue Fish (Season 1): New animated series for preschoolers based on the famous book.

Her Mother’s Killer (Season 2): Colombian Telenovela.

September 9

Daddy’s Home (2015) & Daddy’s Home 2 (2017): A movie series featuring Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell that relates to comedy and family issues that are too complicated.

Kiss or Die: A Japanese comedy variety limited series.

September 10

Love is Blind: France (Season 1): A cross-national version of the famous dating show.

The Dead Girls: A Mexican drama series of sisters who constructed a brothel empire and later transformed into killers.

September 11

Diary of a Ditched Girl (Season 1): Swedish romantic drama about a girl not giving up on love and fights for her relationship.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (Season 2): Continuation of the drama series where Kimmie now runs the family business.

September 12

Ratu Ratu Queens (Season 1): Indonesian comedy drama about the friendship and the ambition of the ladies.

The Wrong Paris: A romantic comedy where a contestant for a dating show expects Paris in France but finds herself in Paris Texas.

You And Everything Else: A Korean drama about lifelong friends reconnecting.

September 13

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Streaming exclusively on Netflix, live boxing match.

September 17

Next Gen Chef (Season 1): A culinary competition where 21 young chefs compete at The Culinary Institute of America.

September 18

Black Rabbit: A crime thriller movie with Jude Law and Jason Bateman as a restaurateur who is forced into crime.

September 19

Billionaires Bunker (Season 1): From the creators of Money Heist, the series explores how billionaires cope in isolation during the crises they created for themselves.

Haunted Hotel (Season 1): An adult animated comedy series that follows a haunted hotel managed by a mother and her ghost sibling.

She Said Maybe: German romcom.

September 21

Death Inc. (Season 3): The Spanish comedy sitcom series continues.

September 23

Crime Scene Zero (Season 1): South Korean reality program in which contestants act out as either suspects or detectives for different mysteries.

September 25

Alice in Borderland (Season 3): Fans of the Japanese fantasy survival series can look forward to this long-awaited season.

Wayward (Season 1): Canadian mystery series starring Toni Collette about an unusual boarding school for troubled teens.

September 26

French Lover: A romantic comedy starring Omar Sy as an actor who falls in love with a struggling waitress.

Ruth & Boaz: A biblical drama produced by Tyler Perry that tells the story of a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music industry to discover love and family.

Coming Soon (TBD)

Dog Man (2025): From DreamWorks, an animated movie featuring the voice of Pete Davidson and Ricky Gervais, adapting the famous novel.

Be sure to catch any remaining episodes of The Resident because it, along with other titles, will be leaving Netflix this month.

In addition to romance, thrillers, anime, and comedies, Netflix will be featuring live sports. September is shaping up to be a binge-worthy month on Netflix.

FAQs

1. When does Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release?

September 3, 2025.

2. Which live sports event is coming to Netflix in September?

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match on September 13.

3. Are there any new international series in September?

Yes, including Inspector Zende (Bollywood), Ratu Ratu Queens (Indonesia), and Crime Scene Zero (Korea).