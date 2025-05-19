Tom Cruise hints at Top Gun and Days of Thunder sequels, fans get excited: ‘Make it happen soon’

Actor Tom Cruise has fans buzzing with excitement after hinting at potential sequels for Top Gun and Days of Thunder. The actor recently shared that he is exploring various angles and plots for both projects. Also read: Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 2: Tom Cruise film shows no drop, crosses Thunderbolts lifetime haul Tom Cruise premiered his Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in the Out of competition section at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)

Tom teases more sequels

During a chat with Today Show Australia, Tom shared that he, along with his team, is “working on” potential sequels for 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick and the 1990 racing thriller Days of Thunder.

Tom said, “Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible. It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick”.

The actor added, “There’s numerous other films that we’re actively working on right now. I’m always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film. I just finished a film with Alejandro Iñárritu too, who did The Revenant, and we’ll be coming out with that. That was an extraordinary experience and (Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie) and I are always working on several different films”.

Fans can’t keep calm

The hint of Top Gun and Days of Thunder sequels has sent fans into overdrive. “Wow” and Can't wait!" are just a few of the reactions pouring in.

"TOP GUN 3 IM SO EXCITED,” one fans shared, with one writing, “Hold on to your aviator glasses! Tom Cruise is revving up the engines, teasing sequels... I can't hardly wait”.

“Please Tom make it happen,” one fan requested, with another social media user sharing, “Let this man cook his films are great and just about the only non superhero non horror tentpole there is in Hollywood movie making”.

One shared, “Outside of the mission impossible series. Cruise has only done two sequels Top Gun and Jack Reacher. It’s interesting that he’s all of a sudden talking about returning to Top Gun again as well as making another sequel to another movie”.

More about the franchises

Top Gun: Maverick was released in May 2022, went on to become a box office smash, grossing $1.49 billion worldwide. Meanwhile, Days of Thunder released in Days of Thunder, four years after the original Top Gun. It grossed $157 million worldwide at the end of its theatrical run.

According to Variety, Tom was first in talks to return for Days of Thunder 2 back in November 2024, with Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer also in discussions to return. The original film followed Tom’s Cole Trickle, an outcast racecar driver selected to join a new NASCAR team led by a former racing legend, Harry Hogge (Robert Duvall).

In 2024, it was reported that Top Gun 3 was in development at Paramount. Ehren Kruger is on board to pen the script, and the studio is hoping to bring back director Joseph Kosinski for the third part.

Meanwhile, the actor is back on screen with Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, which is working well at the box office.