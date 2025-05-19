Menu Explore
Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 2: Tom Cruise film shows no drop, crosses Thunderbolts lifetime haul

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 19, 2025 09:05 AM IST

Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 2: Tom Cruise's action juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down.

Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 2: It's only been two days since Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning was released in theatres in India, but the film is already making waves at the box office. After registering the strongest opening by any Hollywood film in India in 2025 on Saturday, the film maintained its momentum on Sunday. In the process, it surpassed the lifetime collections of several recent Marvel films in India in just two days.

Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 2: Tom Cruise's film has earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33 crore in India.
Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 2: Tom Cruise's film has earned 33 crore in India.

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning box office

According to Sacnilk, Mission Impossible 8 earned 16.50 crore net in India on day 1. On Sunday, it repeated that performance, taking its total two-day haul in the Indian market to a healthy 33 crore. The film has already earned 30% of what Mission Impossible 7 made in its lifetime two years ago. But more importantly, Mission Impossible 8 has leapfrogged several recent Marvel films' lifetime collections. The superhero team-up film, Thunderbolts, earned 22.50 crore at the Indian box office, and Mission Impossible 8 has shot past that in no time. Captain America: Brave New World fared marginally better with 23 crore earnings in India. Mission Impossible 8 is now hurtling towards the 50 crore mark, and should cross it in the first week itself.

The road ahead for Mission Impossible 8

The first crucial test for Mission Impossible 8 comes on Monday, the third day of its release in India. After a strong weekend, the film would want to hold on to that momentum during the weekdays. If it can avoid a steep drop, the Tom Cruise-starrer can sustain the early push. That the film has received positive reviews across the board helps its cause. Mission Impossible 8 is yet to release in US and most of the other major markets, where it will hit the screens on May 23. Trade experts are already predicting it to become the first film in the franchise to hit a billion dollars at the global box office.

All about Mission Impossible 8

Tom Cruise is reprising his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, with Christopher McQuarrie returning to direct. Apart from Tom, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
