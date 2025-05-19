Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 2: Tom Cruise film shows no drop, crosses Thunderbolts lifetime haul

Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 2: It's only been two days since Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning was released in theatres in India, but the film is already making waves at the box office. After registering the strongest opening by any Hollywood film in India in 2025 on Saturday, the film maintained its momentum on Sunday. In the process, it surpassed the lifetime collections of several recent Marvel films in India in just two days. Mission Impossible 8 box office collection day 2: Tom Cruise's film has earned ₹ 33 crore in India.

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning box office

According to Sacnilk, Mission Impossible 8 earned ₹16.50 crore net in India on day 1. On Sunday, it repeated that performance, taking its total two-day haul in the Indian market to a healthy ₹33 crore. The film has already earned 30% of what Mission Impossible 7 made in its lifetime two years ago. But more importantly, Mission Impossible 8 has leapfrogged several recent Marvel films' lifetime collections. The superhero team-up film, Thunderbolts, earned ₹22.50 crore at the Indian box office, and Mission Impossible 8 has shot past that in no time. Captain America: Brave New World fared marginally better with ₹23 crore earnings in India. Mission Impossible 8 is now hurtling towards the ₹50 crore mark, and should cross it in the first week itself.

The road ahead for Mission Impossible 8

The first crucial test for Mission Impossible 8 comes on Monday, the third day of its release in India. After a strong weekend, the film would want to hold on to that momentum during the weekdays. If it can avoid a steep drop, the Tom Cruise-starrer can sustain the early push. That the film has received positive reviews across the board helps its cause. Mission Impossible 8 is yet to release in US and most of the other major markets, where it will hit the screens on May 23. Trade experts are already predicting it to become the first film in the franchise to hit a billion dollars at the global box office.

All about Mission Impossible 8

Tom Cruise is reprising his iconic role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, with Christopher McQuarrie returning to direct. Apart from Tom, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the film released in Indian cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.