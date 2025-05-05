Thunderbolts box office collection day 1: Marvel's misfits give $162M opening, yet trail Captain America Brave New World

Marvel's newest release, Thunderbolts, had an above-expectations start at the global box office. The film, featuring Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever team of anti-heroes, has received good reviews and has widely been called one of the best films from the franchise in years. This has led to a decent box office debut with the film still has some ground to cover. Thunderbolts box office collection day 1: The Marvel film has earned $162 million worldwide.

Thunderbolts box office collection

According to figures released by Box Office Mojo, Thunderbolts earned $76 million in North America and $86.1 million overseas on its release day to register a $162.1-million opening worldwide. This is above the projected opening of the film. Prior to release, the film had been projected to open at around $150 million. But early release in many territories like South East Asia and India, along with a strong showing in Thursday previews, seems to have helped the film.

How Thunderbolts fares against other Marvel films

However, Thunderbolts' opening is still lower than Marvel's previous big release - Captain America: Brave New World - which opened at $192 million earlier this year. Deadpool and Wolverine, Marvel's most successful film in recent years, minted over $250 million on its opening day last year.

While the mark set by Deadpool 3 may be hard to catch for Thunderbolts, it can still outpace Captain America 4. The Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford-starrer was plagued by bad reviews and negative word-of-mouth, which led to it crashing after its strong debut at the box office. In the end, the film made only $415 million worldwide. Given the positive word-of-mouth Thunderbolts is enjoying, the film should outpace its predecessor easily, trade experts say.

According to Variety, Thunderbolts was made on a budget of $180 million, with Disney spending an additional $100 million on marketing. Hence, profitability is still some distance away for Thunderbolts, but the film seems to be on course.

All about Thunderbolts

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It is the final film in MCU's Phase V.