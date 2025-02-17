Who plays PM Modi lookalike in Captain America: Brave New World? Read on!

Marvel Studios' latest release, Captain America: Brave New World, has sparked plenty of chatter, especially among Indian audiences. The reason? A certain world leader in the film has an uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Social media quickly picked up on this, with users sharing screenshots and making jokes about whether the Indian Prime Minister had made an unexpected appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Netizens have likened actor Harsh Nayyar's protrayal of Indian Prime Minister Kapur in Captain America: Brave New World to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a pivotal scene centered around a diplomatic discussion on a newly discovered rare metal in the Indian Ocean, an Indian leader can be seen at the table. His white kurta, jacket, and neatly trimmed white beard immediately reminded audiences of PM Modi, fueling speculation and amusement online. Memes and discussions about the apparent resemblance flooded social media, making the moment a trending topic.

The actor behind the now-famous role is Harsh Nayyar, a seasoned performer with a long and diverse career in Hollywood and Indian cinema. Director Julius Onah was quick to clarify that the character was not inspired by any real-world politician. He emphasized that the film was developed long before any recent political events and that the intention was purely to craft a compelling superhero and political thriller, not to make any political commentary. Despite this, the discussion refused to die down, with fans continuing to joke about the character’s “cameo” in the film.

Born in Delhi, Nayyar first gained recognition for portraying Nathuram Godse in Gandhi (1982), starring Ben Kingsley. Over the years, he built an impressive filmography, featuring in over 50 productions. Some of his notable Hollywood appearances include Easy Money (1983), Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), Men in Black (1997), and Hidalgo (2004). His work extends to television as well, with roles in Boston Legal, The Other Two, and the Indian web series Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene.

With Captain America: Brave New World, Nayyar has once again found himself in the spotlight. Though his role as Prime Minister Kapur is brief, the online buzz surrounding his character has made it one of the film’s most talked-about moments.