Megyn Kelly trolls ‘biggest loser’ Taylor Swift as she reveals near-awkward Super Bowl encounter with singer

Megyn Kelly, a former Fox News host and Trump supporter, has opened up about her almost embarrassing and close encounter with pop star Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl. Despite not having met Taylor Swift, Megyn Kelly mentioned her multiple times in her several Instagram posts from the Super Bowl night.(Getty Images)

Kelly, 54, witnessed the Philadelphia Eagles' 40–22 thumping of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday while sitting in the suite adjacent to the Democrat supporter.

She revealed to her audience on the most recent episode of her SiriusXM show, The Megyn Kelly Show, how she nearly bumped into Swift, 35, in the restroom. The singer created buzz when she endorsed former vice president Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, while the controversial political commentator supported Trump throughout the campaign, showing up at his rallies and his nominees' confirmation hearings.

“I was trying to use the ladies’ room and something very funny happened,” she stated. “I told you where I was in relation to Taylor Swift… well I walk out of the box — the suite — and there is the lady in the dress that signifies this is the women’s room.”

When Megyn Kelly realised she walked in on Taylor Swift in bathroom

Kelly claimed that she “just assumed there was a line” after spotting a woman standing outside the door.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, are you in line?’ And she’s like, ‘No,’” Kelly said while recalling the encounter. “So I’m like, ‘Oh, OK.’ So I go to get past her, and she’s like, ‘Oh no, I think someone’s in there.’”

She said that she “tried to go past her” again since there was “something unclear” in her remark.

She exclaimed, “Oh no, no!” after she pushed the doorknob and somebody said “Ahhh.”

It was the moment when she realised that Swift was there and "and this was like a privacy guard for her".

"So I think I almost walked in on Taylor Swift in the bathroom,” she quipped.

She noted, “[I'm] really glad that didn't happen,” adding that she ultimately discovered a common women's restroom.

Also Read: Grimes rips ex Elon Musk for ‘using’ their son X despite fears of being deported, fumed netizens ask ‘Is he a prop?

Megyn Kelly targets Swift, calls her ‘biggest loser’

Despite not having met Swift, Kelly mentioned her multiple times in her several Instagram posts from the Super Bowl night.

“Taylor Swift next to us at the Super Bowl - should I go strike up a chat on Trump, Tim Walz and Blake Lively v Baldoni?” she wrote, including a selfie with Swift in the backdrop.

Kelly later shared a selfie with Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr, writing: “Saw Taylor Swift in the next box … eh … and then I spent time with a true winner. Thank you Mr. President!”

In another piece posted on her personal website, Kelly referred to Swift as “the biggest loser of the night,” referring to the defeat of Kansas City Chief.