‘Black magic on Patrick Mahomes’: Eagles fan stabs voodoo doll at Super Bowl, fans react to viral video

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a crushing 40-22 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday, leaving Patrick Mahomes’ fans heartbroken. As they grapple with the loss, a bizarre video has gone viral on social media, showing a woman using a voodoo doll of the Chiefs’ quarterback while seated at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Eagles fan caught on camera stabbing pin into Patrick Mahomes voodoo doll at Super Bowl. (Twitter and AP)

In the clip, the woman, dressed in Eagles green, can be seen holding a tiny doll resembling Mahomes in a white No. 15 jersey. She repeatedly jabs it with a pin while rocking back and forth in her seat.

Reactions to the Viral Video

The clip has sparked a flurry of reactions online. While some fans found it funny, others blamed her for the Chiefs' defeat.

“Finally found something that works against the Chiefs!!” one user wrote on X.

Another commented, “I tried to think of something funny to say, but I can’t. This is just too creepy for me.”

A third user took it more seriously, writing, “They need to be found and held accountable. Black magic is real and dangerous. We’ll need the clergy for this one.”

Another added, “That's black magic. I bet she had something on that boy. I never seen him play that bad.”

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Super Bowl Loss

Mahomes addressed the Chiefs' disappointing performance, taking full responsibility for the outcome.

"I take ownership in the loss, probably more than any one in my career," he said from the bowels of the Caesars Superdome. "I put us in some bad spots."

He acknowledged the ripple effects of his mistakes, adding, "I can’t make bad plays worse. I think that’s something you saw today.”

Reflecting on his struggles under pressure, Mahomes admitted, "There’s times when guys aren’t open, I need to throw the ball away or check it down and let guys make plays happen. Sometimes, I get to where I want to make a big play to spark us. That’s something I’ve dealt with my entire career. If I don’t show I’ll take what’s there in the game, the defenses are going to stay in the coverages they’re in."