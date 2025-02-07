Kansas City reporter mysteriously died while covering Super Bowl in New Orleans

Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old reporter for Telemundo KC and Tico Sports, died while covering the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Wednesday, according to an official statement from Telemundo Kansas City. Telemundo KC reporter Adan Manzano's death is under investigation after being found in a hotel in Louisiana.(Telemundo Kansas City)

“As KGKC’s Sports Anchor & Reporter, Adan was an exceptional professional and a rising star whose dedication and talent reflected excellence in his work,” the news station shared. “We will deeply miss Adan, his passion for sports and the contributions he made to the local community.”

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The network also stated that they are “cooperating with authorities as they investigate this tragic event.”

NOLA.com reported that the Jefferson Parish coroner's office confirmed that Manzano was found in a hotel in Kenner, Louisiana, a city just outside of New Orleans. Although an autopsy has been conducted, officials have yet to determine his cause of death pending further test results.

Who was Adan Manzano?

Manzano was originally from Mexico City but pursued his higher education in the United States, earning his degree from Kansas State University. He later became a sideline reporter for the Kansas City Chiefs Television Crew at the start of the last NFL season, per KCTV.

Manzano was covering the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year. “The Kansas City Chiefs are growing so fast in Mexico City,” Manzano told KSNT-TV last year.

“Bringing that to the Spanish community because the Hispanics and Latinos — they’ve supported soccer culturally and historically, but there’s always a space where football can be the favourite sport. That’s why I think it’s important.”

His last Sunday post shows a Super Bowl 2025 sign while expressing appreciation for achieving three consecutive Super Bowl coverages with the Chiefs aiming for their third championship.

His wife, Ashleigh LeeAnn Boyd, was killed in a car accident on April 11, 2024, according to CBS affiliate WIBW.

She was remembered in her obituary as “the most kindest, caring, beautiful person. Her sparkling personality was contagious and would light up any room she walked into. She was a ray of sunshine and always had a smile on her face.” The couple leaves behind their young daughter, Eleanor.