Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bering Air flight carrying 10 people disappears over Alaska, search operation underway

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2025 11:39 AM IST

The missing aircraft's last position over water was tracked 38 minutes after departing Unalakleet, Alaska at 2.38 pm local time Thursday (2338 GMT).

A small commercial aircraft carrying 10 people went missing on Thursday in Alaska, according to law enforcement, AFP reported.

Bering Air, a regional airline based in Alaska, operates a fleet of about 39 aircraft, including planes and helicopters.
Bering Air, a regional airline based in Alaska, operates a fleet of about 39 aircraft, including planes and helicopters.

Alaska state police said that a Bering Air Caravan, carrying nine passengers and a pilot, was overdue on its flight from Unalakleet to Nome. The aircraft was last expected at 4.00 pm Alaska Standard Time (0100 GMT).

The two locations are approximately 146 miles (235 kilometres) apart, separated by Norton Sound. Authorities confirmed that search and rescue teams are working to reach the plane's last known coordinates.

Bering Air, a regional airline based in Alaska, operates a fleet of about 39 aircraft, including planes and helicopters, according to FlightRadar24 date.

Also Read | Washington air crash: Remains of all 67 victims recovered, 1 unidentified

Where was it last detected?

The last recorded position of the missing aircraft, flying over water, was detected by FlightRadar24 trackers 38 minutes after it departed Unalakleet at 2.38 pm local time on Thursday (2338 GMT). The flight, which typically takes under an hour, did not reach its destination.

Bering Air has not yet responded to requests for comment.

According to Alaska's Department of Public Safety, the Bering Air Caravan was reported missing around 4 pm while travelling from Unalakleet to Nome with nine passengers and a pilot. Officials are working to determine its last known coordinates.

Unalakleet, a small community with approximately 690 residents, is located about 150 miles (240 kilometres) southeast of Nome and 395 miles (640 kilometres) northwest of Anchorage.

Also Read | DC plane crash: 2 airport authority workers arrested for leaking footage of collision to CNN, here's what the clips show

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department said on social media that it was conducting a ground search from Nome and White Mountain, Associated Press reported. However, adverse weather conditions have limited air search efforts.

“Due to weather and visibility, we are limited on air search at the current time,” the department said, urging residents not to conduct independent search operations due to the dangerous conditions.

Footage from a Federal Aviation Administration weather camera near Nome showed near-whiteout conditions for several hours on Thursday afternoon, according to Alaska’s News Source.

Nome, historically known as a Gold Rush town, is located just south of the Arctic Circle and serves as the finishing point for the 1,000-mile (1,610-kilometer) Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

This incident adds to a series of recent aviation accidents in the United States. On January 30, a passenger jet collided midair with a US Army helicopter over Washington, D.C., resulting in the deaths of all 67 people on board.

Shortly after, a medical aircraft crashed into a busy Philadelphia neighbourhood, killing seven people and injuring 19 others.

(With inputs from agencies)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On