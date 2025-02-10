Super Bowl 2025 live updates: Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles shortly amid Donald Trump presence

Super Bowl 2025 Live updates: President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the field with his grandson Theodore before the start of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, February 9, 2025, in New Orleans.

Super Bowl 2025 Live updates: Fans are on edge as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to face off in the Super Bowl 2025 on Sunday, February 9. This year, the game is taking place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This year’s Super Bowl happens to be a rematch of two years ago, when the Chiefs went on to edge the Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona. Meanwhile, Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Las Vegas last year. No team has won three straight Super Bowls until now....Read More

Kendrick Lamar, who is fresh off a successful year at the Grammy Awards where he bagged five prizes, will headline the musical interlude for a second time. He will take the stage and will be supported by SZA. Lamar won song of the year for Not Like Us, which is a diss track directed at Drake, and fans must be wondering whether he will play it at the Super Bowl this year. It seems unlikely, though, since his hip-hop rival Drake has reportedly filed a lawsuit alleging harassment and defamation.

This Super Bowl is special for Swifties, who will be keeping an eye on the events that will transpire following the final whistle. Online rumours suggested that Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is hoping to win his fourth Super Bowl ring, could propose to her. Kelce was recently asked by journalists if he was planning something special, to which he replied, "Wouldn't you like to know?"

Meanwhile, Donald Trump will be the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl. Trump is no stranger to the NFL. He even attended a game last October in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania while he was campaigning in the presidential election. Notably, he has been critical of league commissioner Roger Goodell and has expressed his contempt over a rule change for kick-offs. He previously also slammed Goodell over how he handled NFL players who chose to kneel during the national anthem – something that was widely done after George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem. Other songs that will be performed before the kick-off include America the Beautiful by Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle, and Lift Every Voice and Sing by Ledisi.

The last time the teams met was in the Super Bowl two years ago when the Chiefs pipped the Eagles by just a single field goal. If Kansas City wins the rematch, Patrick Mahomes could guide his side to win three championships in a row – and make history.