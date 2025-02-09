US President Donald Trump to attend Super Bowl LIX amid NFL’s commitment to diversity initiatives

Despite his complicated relationship with the National Football League and a controversial history of mixing politics with sports, US President Donald Trump will attend the Super Bowl on Sunday, becoming the first sitting president to do so in person. US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2025. (REUTERS)

Trump will be at the Superdome in New Orleans to watch the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, with attention likely focused on both the game and his reactions.

The visit comes about three weeks after he began his second term, rolling out executive orders to tighten immigration and end diversity programs.

It places the Republican president at the heart of a quintessentially American event, a tradition that brings together individuals from various political backgrounds.

It also underscores the contrast between Trump's directive to dismantle government diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and the NFL's commitment to maintaining its own inclusion initiatives.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who may encounter Trump at the game, stated on Monday that there are no plans to reduce the NFL's diversity programs.

The league is replacing the "End Racism" message in one of the end zones, which has been in place since 2021, with a new slogan: "Choose Love."

During his first term, Trump was critical of the league and its players after Black athletes kneeled during the U.S. national anthem to protest racial injustice.

While campaigning for president last year, Trump ran ads during football games that criticized his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, over her position on transgender rights. The ad proclaimed, “Kamala's for they/them; President Trump is for you.”

The ad resonated with voters, and Trump has since maintained his stance on transgender rights, signing an executive order last week to exclude transgender girls and women from competing in female sports.

Trump will join a host of celebrities at the game, including superstar singer Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Swift, a vocal supporter of Harris, endorsed her in the 2024 election.