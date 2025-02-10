Taylor Swift spotted at Super Bowl 2025 to cheer for Travis Kelce, wears her Grammy ruby 'T' chain as a necklace now

Taylor Swift has landed at the Super Bowl 2025. The US superstar is there to cheer for her boyfriend Travis Kelce as his Kansas City Chiefs try to complete a historic championship three-peat against her home state Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The singer looking stunning as ever in an all-white outfit, except the red, glimmering ‘T’ necklace. (Also read: Super Bowl 2025 Live updates: Donald Trump arrives at Ceaser's Superdome as the Chiefs take on the Eagles) Taylor Swift is at the Super Bowl, looking stunning as ever.

Everything was red… almost

Taylor wore the same chain at the Grammys last week but on her thigh. This time, she chose to wear it closer to her heart. Fans are still confused if the ‘T’ stands for Taylor or Travis.

For the rest of her outfit, she chose a white blazer over a bodysuit and high white boots. She also carried a ruby red clutch to show her red Chiefs spirit.

She was spotted about 90 minutes before kickoff in her suite at the Superdome, where she played three sold-out shows during her record-setting Eras Tour last October.

The Chiefs are 19-3 with her in the crowd, including 9-0 this season. She has never seen them lose in the playoffs.

A supportive superstar girlfriend

Swift and Kelce have been a sports-and-entertainment power couple since early last season, when the four-time All-Pro tight end invited the 14-time Grammy Award-winner to watch him play in a matchup with the Bears. Kelce had famously tried to deliver a friendship bracelet to Swift when she played at Arrowhead Stadium, only to be thwarted that particular day.

Their relationship blossomed as the Chiefs pursued their second consecutive Super Bowl last year, and Swift was part of the on-field celebration on a cold night in Baltimore when the Chiefs beat the Ravens to win the AFC championship.

Then came Swift's starring sidelight at the big game in Las Vegas.

She was in the midst of her Eras Tour and had played a concert in Tokyo the same weekend. Swift made a mad dash from there to the airport, hopped a private jet to Los Angeles, and made it to Las Vegas with time to spare. Once inside Allegiant Stadium, fans and TV cameras watched Swift win a beer-chugging contest, party with celebrity friends such as Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, and eventually make her way to the field following the Chiefs' 25-22 win over the 49ers.

Kelce and Swift celebrated by locking lips as red and gold confetti fell around them like rain.

There was no closely watched trip around the globe this week, though.

Swift arrived in the Big Easy in time to join Kelce on a double-date with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, on the players' night off Friday. The couples dined at Lilette, a French restaurant near the Garden District.