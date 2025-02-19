LA celeb home burglaries target Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's $4.7m residence: Is the couple safe?

Hollywood couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are the newest victims of a slew of LA home invasions that particularly attracted attention last year. Their $4.7 million Beverly Hills mansion in California was reportedly broken into over the weekend. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's posh Beverly Hills home they purchased for $4.7 million in 2008 was broken into over the weekend, per TMZ. (REUTERS)

Shortly after the unidentified burglar smashed a glass window to gain access to the A-listers’ property, their house staff arrived at the scene, which scared off the intruder.

What was stolen? Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban safe?

The Babygirl actress and her country music legend husband were not at home when the unexpected happened. It remains unclear if anything was stolen from their Beverly Hills home, TMZ reported. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the latest LA home burglary.

About the couple's LA mansion

The 3,977-square-foot property has been included in 57-year-old Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s expansive real estate profile for nearly two decades. The famous couple bought the place in 2008 – two years after they tied the knot in June 2006, per Business Insider.

It features five bedrooms and four bathrooms, in addition to boasting a flat-top roof, pool, a second-floor wraparound deck and patio areas. Located in the exclusive Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood, the LA home was built in 1965 and sits on a 1.25-acre lot.

High-profile figures such as Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher-Mila Kunis, Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldana and Penelope Cruz have also lived in the area over the years, per The New York Post.

Kidman and Urban’s list of luxury homes also includes a $3.4 million property in Nashville, two in Australia and a place worth $10 million in New York City.

LA celebrity home burglaries saga continues

This burglary case has come to light just weeks after Marvel star Simu Liu’s was also broken into during the holiday season, per the Daily Mail. Other celebrities victimised by the robbery plot in Los Angeles include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Jessie J, Sophia Bush, Sarah Hyland, Bhad Bhabie and Sydney Sweeney among others.