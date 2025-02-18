Justin Baldoni's legal team may use Ryan Reynolds' SNL 50 joke in his defence: Report

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first red carpet appearance since the It Ends With Us legal drama erupted over the weekend. The couple attended the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special event on Sunday amid their lawsuit against the drama film's director, Justin Baldoni. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

Justin Baldoni's legal team could use Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' SNL outing in It Ends With Us director's defence

All eyes were on them during the star-studded event as the Deadpool star and his wife appeared to be in good spirits despite their legal woes. At one point, Reynolds seemingly joked about the highly publicised lawsuits filed by Lively and Baldoni.

When asked how he was doing, the Free Guy actor cheekily responded with, “Great! Why, what have you heard?” drawing laughs from the audience.

In the wake of the now-viral moment, an insider revealed to Page Six that Baldoni's legal team could use Reynolds' joke in the 41-year-old actor's defence.

“It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend him,” the source said, adding, “Justin is taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it.”

While Baldoni's legal team may benefit from Lively and Reynolds' outing, Hollywood insiders thought it was “not a good look” for the couple.

The insider told the outlet that “people in Hollywood think Blake and Ryan attending the ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary show was not a good look,” adding, “They think they should have sat this one out.”

Back in December, the Gossip Girl actress accused her It Ends With Us co-star of creating a “hostile” work environment on the set and orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her to tarnish her public image in her bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit.

The Jane the Virgin actor responded to the accusations with a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively and her husband and a $250 million libel lawsuit against New York Post. Baldoni accused the Sisterhood of Traveling Pants star of trying to gain control of the film and extort him.