Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Justin Baldoni's legal team may use Ryan Reynolds' SNL 50 joke in his defence: Report

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 18, 2025 10:39 PM IST

Justin Baldoni's legal team could use Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's SNL 50 appearance in the It Ends With Us director's defence, according to a report.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their first red carpet appearance since the It Ends With Us legal drama erupted over the weekend. The couple attended the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special event on Sunday amid their lawsuit against the drama film's director, Justin Baldoni.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

Justin Baldoni's legal team could use Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' SNL outing in It Ends With Us director's defence

All eyes were on them during the star-studded event as the Deadpool star and his wife appeared to be in good spirits despite their legal woes. At one point, Reynolds seemingly joked about the highly publicised lawsuits filed by Lively and Baldoni.

When asked how he was doing, the Free Guy actor cheekily responded with, “Great! Why, what have you heard?” drawing laughs from the audience.

In the wake of the now-viral moment, an insider revealed to Page Six that Baldoni's legal team could use Reynolds' joke in the 41-year-old actor's defence.

“It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend him,” the source said, adding, “Justin is taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it.”

While Baldoni's legal team may benefit from Lively and Reynolds' outing, Hollywood insiders thought it was “not a good look” for the couple.

The insider told the outlet that “people in Hollywood think Blake and Ryan attending the ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary show was not a good look,” adding, “They think they should have sat this one out.”

Back in December, the Gossip Girl actress accused her It Ends With Us co-star of creating a “hostile” work environment on the set and orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her to tarnish her public image in her bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit.

The Jane the Virgin actor responded to the accusations with a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively and her husband and a $250 million libel lawsuit against New York Post. Baldoni accused the Sisterhood of Traveling Pants star of trying to gain control of the film and extort him.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On