Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ SNL 50 appearance amid lawsuit ‘not a good look’, claims report

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' appearance at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special has stirred some controversy in Hollywood circles. The power couple made their first red carpet appearance since the Gossip Girl alum filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us, co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Ryan Reynolds' lighthearted remark about the legal matter between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni raised eyebrows, a report suggesting the couple should have avoided the event during this controversy. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

Adding fuel to the fire, her husband made a lighthearted joke about the legal battle during the star-studded event, which included icons like Kevin Costner, Anya Taylor-Joy, Steven Spielberg, Cher, and Jenna Ortega. However, many Hollywood insiders feel that their public appearance amidst the ongoing legal drama was “not a good look.”

Hollywood insiders believe Lively-Reynolds should’ve skipped SNL 50

In a video from the show, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler asked Reynolds, “Ryan Reynolds! How’s it going?” who was sitting in the audience with his wife. He responded to the question with, “Great! Why, what have you heard?” teasing about the ongoing legal drama between Baldoni and Lively.

However, many insiders believe that the Hollywood couple should have stayed home rather than appearing at the star-studded night and pulling jokes about the legal situation. A source told Page Six, “It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend Baldoni. Justin is taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it.”

A second insider added that Lively “was initially hesitant to attend the anniversary show but ultimately she’s glad she went and had a really nice time. Blake and Ryan have no regrets about making an appearance and they’re glad they showed up because they have nothing to hide and no reason not to.”

Lively and Reynolds last to leave SNL 50

The source revealed to the media outlet, “Blake and Ryan were two of the last people to leave Studio 8H where ‘SNL’ is filmed. They walked out with Paul McCartney and his wife, and a bunch of crew members asked to take pictures with Ryan which he happily did.”

Their appearance at the SNL 50 comes soon after the two were marked absent at the Super Bowl which was also attended by the couple’s close friend, Taylor Swift. The pop singer was there to show support to her boyfriend and Kansa City Chiefs tight end player, Travis Kelce who played against the Philadelphia Eagles.