Ryan Reynolds has ‘stepped out of line by mocking’ Blake Lively's lawsuit, critics argue

Ryan Reynolds has come under fire for making a joke about his wife, Blake Lively, and her legal battle with former co-star Justin Baldoni. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive for the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(REUTERS)

Experts argue that his joke during the SNL50: The Anniversary Special may have downplayed the seriousness of Lively’s claims and could have discouraged other victims of abuse from speaking out. Sources cited by Page Six even warned, “It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend Baldoni.”

Lively attended the event alongside Reynolds. During the live broadcast, Reynolds had a Q&A session with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. When he took the microphone, he quipped, “I have a question.” Fey responded, “Oh, Ryan Reynolds, how's it going?” to which he jokingly replied, “Great! why, what have you heard?”

Critics argued that Reynolds' humour was inappropriate

Shari Botwin, LCSW, author of Thriving After Trauma: Stories of Living and Healing, told Daily Mail, “Jokes about sexual harassment reinforce rape culture and further silence victims.”

“It minimizes and discredits their experience, perpetuating the idea that ‘no one will believe me or take me seriously.’

“Joking about sexual harassment insinuates that the victim is to blame, making it even more unlikely that someone will come forward. It normalizes and excuses this type of behaviour,” she added.

Botwin then warned, “Reynolds may have stepped out of line by mocking his wife's lawsuit. People tend to joke about issues involving sexual violence because they are uncomfortable, or they do not understand the impact.”

“Jokes made by Reynolds about his wife’s lawsuit minimize her claims and distance Reynolds from being her partner in a situation that is Blake’s alleged reality.”

Manhattan psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert echoed the same concerns with Daily Mail, saying, “Reynolds may have been using humour to navigate an uncomfortable situation as his quick wit is a hallmark of his personality.”

“While his intention may not have been harmful, public figures have to be mindful of how their words can be interpreted, especially on sensitive topics,” he concluded.