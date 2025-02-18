Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ryan Reynolds has ‘stepped out of line by mocking’ Blake Lively's lawsuit, critics argue

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 18, 2025 02:29 PM IST

Ryan Reynolds faces backlash for joking about Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni during SNL50.

Ryan Reynolds has come under fire for making a joke about his wife, Blake Lively, and her legal battle with former co-star Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive for the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(REUTERS)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive for the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(REUTERS)

Experts argue that his joke during the SNL50: The Anniversary Special may have downplayed the seriousness of Lively’s claims and could have discouraged other victims of abuse from speaking out. Sources cited by Page Six even warned, “It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend Baldoni.”

Lively attended the event alongside Reynolds. During the live broadcast, Reynolds had a Q&A session with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. When he took the microphone, he quipped, “I have a question.” Fey responded, “Oh, Ryan Reynolds, how's it going?” to which he jokingly replied, “Great! why, what have you heard?”

ALSO READ| Brandon Sklenar sides with ‘Team…’ in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni fiasco

Critics argued that Reynolds' humour was inappropriate

Shari Botwin, LCSW, author of Thriving After Trauma: Stories of Living and Healing, told Daily Mail, “Jokes about sexual harassment reinforce rape culture and further silence victims.”

“It minimizes and discredits their experience, perpetuating the idea that ‘no one will believe me or take me seriously.’

“Joking about sexual harassment insinuates that the victim is to blame, making it even more unlikely that someone will come forward. It normalizes and excuses this type of behaviour,” she added.

Botwin then warned, “Reynolds may have stepped out of line by mocking his wife's lawsuit. People tend to joke about issues involving sexual violence because they are uncomfortable, or they do not understand the impact.”

“Jokes made by Reynolds about his wife’s lawsuit minimize her claims and distance Reynolds from being her partner in a situation that is Blake’s alleged reality.”

ALSO READ| Body language expert decodes Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' ‘awkward’ SNL 50 appearance

Manhattan psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert echoed the same concerns with Daily Mail, saying, “Reynolds may have been using humour to navigate an uncomfortable situation as his quick wit is a hallmark of his personality.”

“While his intention may not have been harmful, public figures have to be mindful of how their words can be interpreted, especially on sensitive topics,” he concluded.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On