Body language expert decodes Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' ‘awkward’ SNL 50 appearance

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds showed signs of “awkwardness” during the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, according to a body language expert. The Sunday night event marked the couple's first red carpet appearance since their legal battle with It Ends With Us director and actor Justin Baldoni. Despite the drama, the pair were seemingly in good spirits, with the Deadpool actor seemingly joking about it. However, they were not entirely relaxed and showed “stiff” body language, Judi James told Daily Mail. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Body language expert decodes Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' ‘awkward’ and ‘stiff’ SNL 50 appearance

In the wake of the highly publicised It Ends With Us drama, James called Lively and Reynolds' decision to event the star-studded event “brave to the point of reckless.” During the Q&A round, the Red Notice actor joked about his and his wife's legal battle with Baldoni.

When asked, “Oh Ryan Reynolds, how's it going?” the 48-year-old replied, “Great - why, what have you heard?” Breaking down Reynolds' cryptic joke, James noted that Lively was initially smiling, but “her expression changes quickly when Ryan makes his comment.”

“Her smile dies and her head snaps round and upward to look at him in either acted or genuine concern,” the author went on, adding, “Blake begins by performing a more complex narrowed eye smile of good humor plus a closed lip mouth smile with some puckering and pulling down that suggests mixed emotions.”

Decoding the Gossip Girl star's expressions further, James said, “Her smile dies and her head snaps round and upward to look at him in either acted or genuine concern.” Reflecting on their red carpet appearance, the analyst explained that the Free Guy actor and Lively's “body language subliminal displays suggest some awkwardness.”

“He stands in a difficult pose as she walks out to join him, seeming to have one hand behind his torso while the other appears to clutch at the hem of his jacket,” James said of Reynolds. The expert then highlighted Lively's gesture, noting that she “holds one arm out in an intentional gesture, letting him know in advance that she's about to hug him, but her hand is bent in a limp angle to hint at potential wariness.”

James further pointed out that the Green Lantern actress adopted “a more confident and even defiant pose” once she “coupled up” with her husband. “There is a moment when both seem to be on the brink of applying some stiff, rictus social smiles before Ryan turns to whisper in Blake's ear to make her laugh and he adds to the ritual of support by performing a supportive tie-sign eyebrow flash as their heads part,” the analyst added.