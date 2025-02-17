SNL 50: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break cover for 1st big red carpet outing amid Justin Baldoni legal clash

The ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni didn’t rain down on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ parade at Studio 8H's SNL50: The Anniversary Special event in New York City on Sunday night. Ryan Reynolds, left, and Blake Lively attend "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Despite staying out of the public spotlight for a while amid the never-ending It Ends With Us drama, the all-smiles couple walked their first major red carpet, joining a star-packed pool of Saturday Night Live alums and other A-listers stepping out for the big night. The Gossip Girl diva- also posed for a backstage snap with fellow starlet Dakota Johnson.

Also read | BAFTA Film Awards 2025 full list of winners: Conclave clinches Best Film award, Anora and The Brutalist win big

Hollywood power couple out of hiding amid controversial legal war

Blake and Ryan also made headlines for breaking cover at yet another public event in the middle of their legal tussle. Ahead of the big SNL night at Rockefeller Plaza, the Hollywood couple hit the Crane Club in NYC on Saturday night to toast Chris Rock at his 60th birthday party.

As seen on Instagram, the pair posed with Chevy Chase at the birthday bash. Numerous other faces from Saturday Night Live were also there to celebrate the controversial comedy star.

Check out Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' SNL50 red carpet look:

Prior to the SNL red carpet outing, Lively and Reynolds were seen at a Wicked screening in early December.

Blake Lively's legal war with Justin Baldoni

Their most recent headline-making public appearance comes just days after Blake's co-star and director Justin Baldoni requested a judge to prevent the former Green Lantern pair from tapping into years of his phone and text records.

“It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these Subpoenas truly are,” his lawyer Mitchell Schuster wrote in a letter to the court. “This is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and (Lively and Reynolds) are not the FBI.”

A Lively spokesperson previously hit back at Baldoni's objections, saying, “If they have so many receipts, why are they so afraid to produce them?” The Shallows actress' latest move of submitting subpoenas last week is yet another attempt to seek more evidence against Baldoni's alleged unlawful smear campaign. Meanwhile, the Jane the Virgin star alleges that Blake is out to ruin his reputation with her sexual harassment complaint and other allegations.

Also read | Kanye West and Bianca Censori have no prenup signed amid divorce rumours: Report

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special

The festivities for the iconic sketch comedy show’s unmissable milestone kicked off on Friday at Radio City Hall. As the 50th-anniversary celebrations continued on Feb 16 night, more celebrities arrived for the viewing.

Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig, Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega, Kevin Costner, Kate McKinnon, Heidi Gardner, Nick Jonas, and Ayo Edebiri were only some among the many celebs in attendance for the SNL Anniversary Special red carpet. Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg was tapped as the official red-carpet correspondent for the special event.

Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon opened the Sunday night show with a moving duet. As a heartwarming throwback, they performed “Homeward Bounds,” which Simon played on SNL in 1976 with George Harrison.

The Sunday night Anniversary Special aired live at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on NBC, with Peacock simulcasting the ceremony on OTT.