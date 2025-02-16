Kanye West and Bianca Censori have no prenup signed amid divorce rumours: Report

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are reportedly facing a looming divorce, with both parties seeking legal counsel. According to TMZ, the couple, who tied the knot without a prenuptial agreement, could be headed for a complex and potentially costly separation. The lack of a prenup may lead to a multi-million dollar battle over assets. Kanye West and Bianca Censori may be heading for divorce, seeking legal counsel due to the absence of a prenup. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

West and Bianca do not have a prenup in place

The lack of a prenup may lead to a multi-million dollar battle over assets. However, in a surprising twist, under California law, debts are also shared, meaning Bianca could be responsible for a portion of the financial liabilities. TMZ claimed, “What makes it even more intriguing, we're told Kanye has actually lost money since he married Bianca. In California, assets and debts are split equally, so on the surface, she could actually owe money.”

However, the couple’s rep, Milo Yiannopolous, denied all rumours about their divorce. Yiannopolous told The Hollywood Reporter, “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles about to enjoy Valentine's Day together.” West added fuel to the growing speculation surrounding his marriage by posting, then deleting, a cryptic reference to "coercion" on Instagram. This puzzling post follows a series of controversial statements made on X, where he claimed to "own" Bianca, as reported by The US Sun.

Trouble in paradise for West and Bianca

The troubles began after West and Bianca attended a Grammy red carpet event on February 2. The Australian model made headlines as she appeared in a nearly nude dress alongside a rapper dressed in a black t-shirt and pants. According to the US Sun, the two appeared to be arguing just moments before pulling the PR stunt on the star-studded night.

Last week, in addition to the his anti-Semitic rant on X, he also commented about his wife where he wrote, “I have dominion over my wife. This ain’t no woke a** feminist s**t.” Moreover, he also made a few remarks about domestic violence which fans found disturbing on social media.